OSU women's basketball: USC stuns Beavers for an upset victory

LOS ANGELES — Oregon State could find no answers on either side of the court Friday night and the No. 11 Beavers suffered a 72-66 Pac-12 women’s basketball loss before a crowd of 476 at the Galen Center.
It’s the first loss for the Beavers this season against an unranked team and could prove costly in their quest to earn a top 4 seed in the NCAA tournament.
But that is the least of Oregon State’s concerns as the Beavers, outside of one 9-0 spurt, struggled over the final 17½ minutes on Friday night.
The Beavers looked dead in the water with a little under 5 minutes left down 11 points. But Kat Tudor drained a 3 and Destiny Slocum scored on successive plays, the second after a steal, and Tudor hit two free throws to get the Beavers within 63-61 with 2:37 to play.
But that was as close as they would get as the Trojans scored the next seven points to regain control.
The Beavers (19-6, 7-6) head to No. 7 UCLA on Monday having lost two straight. USC (13-11, 5-8) gets to host No. 3 Oregon on Sunday.
USC freshman post Alissa Pili led all scorers with 26 points while Aliyah Jeune added 12. Five other players had five or more points.
“They played great,” coach Scott Rueck said of the Trojans in a postgame radio interview. “I mean that's a good team, a lot of talent. Like we talked about before the game they're young, but they're talented. They're really coming on and (Pili’s) a handful on the inside and they hit enough 3s on the perimeter to keep us honest. And then we made a lot of mistakes with the ball.”
Mikayla Pivec had 16 points, Slocum and Taylor Jones 12 each and Tudor 11 for the Beavers.
The Beavers turned the ball over 20 times that led to 22 USC points and took away too many opportunities to score.
OSU finished 24 for 56 from the field and 7 for 19 from the 3-point line while USC was 26 for 58 and finished 14 for 19 from the free-throw line as the Trojans were able to pull away from the line in the closing minutes.
After Aleah Goodman’s 3-pointer put the Beavers up 40-36 with 7:33 left in the third, the Trojans outscored the Beavers 15-5 to take a 51-45 lead in to the fourth.
Oregon State was just 4 for 13 in the third while USC was 8 for 17.
“Part of it was they scored every possession in the third quarter it seemed and when the other team is scoring, especially layups, they scored layups the entire quarter, then it puts a lot of pressure on your offense and that’s how it looked,” Rueck said. “That's basketball. You have to get stops. You get stops, you get to relax and then you just get to go play. But 19-10 in that third quarter and that was the difference in the game.”
The struggles on offense continued as OSU scored just five points in the first 5½ minutes of the fourth quarter.
The first half was a back-and-forth affair as the Beavers took a 35-32 lead into the break thanks to a 3-pointer by Goodman with 27 second left in the half.
Oregon State took a 17-15 lead after one as both teams hot seven field goals with one 3-pointer. But Jones’ two free throws with 0.9 seconds left gave OSU a 17-15 lead.
Pivec had 12 points and Jones 10 as the Beavers played the last 9-plus minutes of the half without Slocum, who picked up her second foul early in the second quarter and didn’t return.
USC was able to stay close thanks to nine OSU turnovers that led to 10 points.
The Beavers were 12 for 21 from the field (2 for 5 from 3) and hit 9 of 11 free throws while The Trojans were 13 for 30 and went 4 for 11 from beyond the arc. They were just 2 for 4 from the line.