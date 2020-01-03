OSU women's basketball: Washington provides spark as Beavers blow out Utes in Pac-12 opener

Before the season, the four seniors on the Oregon State women’s basketball team gathered together and talked about how this could be a special season, maybe the greatest ever for the program.
To do that, it would take everyone on the team to make plays when needed.
So when the shots weren’t falling in the second quarter, the No. 3 Beavers needed some kind of an offensive spark heading into the halftime break.
In stepped Maddie Washington.
The senior scored three consecutive baskets and took a charge on the defensive end as the Beavers broke out of an ice-cold stretch that helped send Oregon State to the locker room with a 37-24 edge.
The Beavers carried that momentum into the third quarter as they scored the first 13 points — nine coming from freshman center Taylor Jones — and the rout was on.
Three Beavers scored in double figures and Oregon State remained undefeated with a 77-48 victory over Utah in its Pac-12 opener on Friday before a Gill Coliseum crowd of 5,629.
After watching a number of 3-pointers not fall in the quarter, coach Scott Rueck called Washington’s number.
“We went to her three straight times, she produced and gave us that spark we needed and that’s what she’s done her entire career here,” Rueck said. “When this team’s needed something, you can look to Maddie to get energy and a spark and she did that.”
Those six points were all that Washington scored but she added eight rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes of court time.
“We all talked that once we step on that court we’re going to give it everything that we have in that moment,” Washington said of the preseason gathering. “No matter what you’re role is, small or big, just take advantage of it and I think that’s exactly what I did.”
Washington, who is just 6-foot-1, is in the post rotation with the likes of Jones (6-4), Kennedy Brown (6-6) and Patricia Morris (6-7), said she has to be a little creative in finding ways to contribute. Taking that charge is one of those ways.
“I’ve got to think of ways to help my team and charges are definitely my advantage,” she said.
Oregon State (13-0, 1-0) will play host to Colorado at noon on Sunday. The Buffaloes (12-1, 1-1) suffered their first loss of the season at No. 2 Oregon, 104-46, on Friday. Utah (7-6, 0-2) heads to Oregon on Sunday.
Destiny Slocum led the way for the Beavers with 16 points while Mikayla Pivec and Jones each added 15. Kat Tudor chipped in nine and Jasmine Simmons eight.
Andrea Torres led the Utes with 13 points but was the only player in double figures for Utah.
The Beavers had runs of 9-0 — to open the game — and 12-0 in the first quarter to take a 24-10 lead.
But after shooting 8 for 14 in the first quarter, OSU was only 4 for 15 in the second with Washington hitting three of those baskets in the final 2 minutes of the period.
The Beavers blitzed Utah in the third as Jones hit a bucket and Brown followed up a miss. Jones then scored the next seven points and Pivec added a hoop for a 13-0 run that made it 50-24. The lead reached 31 at one point and the Utes never cut it below 22 the rest of the way.
Freshmen center Lola Pendande and guard Brynna Maxwell entered the game as Utah’s top two leading scorers at 13.4 and 12.4 points per game, respectively.
They were a combined 1 for 7 for four points through three quarters. Maxwell finished with five points and Pendande four.
Beavers’ junior guard Aleah Goodman took a fall late in the third and appeared to inure her left ankle. She limped off the court and headed to the locker room but was able to return in the fourth quarter and played for a short spell before sitting the rest of the game.
Rueck said after the game Goodman asked to go back in the game so he allowed her to test it out.
Oregon State was aggressive and went to the free-throw line 25 times, making 18; Utah was just 3 for 5. The Beavers also won the rebounding battle 44-28 and had just 11 turnovers and scored 21 points off 16 Utah turnovers.
“We knew that we needed to start off strong and set the tone,” Jones said. “So I think mentally we all had a different mindset and I could definitely feel it in the game, the pace was a little bit faster, the crowd was a little bigger so I’m excited to see how the rest of the Pac-12 goes.”