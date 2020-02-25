OSU women's basktball: Pivec an award semifinalist

Pivec is averaging 14.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season. She is second in the Pac-12 in rebounding and fourth in the conference in field goal percentage. The guard has 13 double-doubles this season, and is in the top 10 in Oregon State history for career points, rebounds and assists. She is one of 20 players in Pac-12 history with 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds.