OSU women's basktball: Pivec an award semifinalist

Oregon State senior Mikayla Pivec was named one of 10 semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

The finalists for the honor will be released on March 13, with the winner honored on April 4.

Pivec is averaging 14.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season. She is second in the Pac-12 in rebounding and fourth in the conference in field goal percentage. The guard has 13 double-doubles this season, and is in the top 10 in Oregon State history for career points, rebounds and assists. She is one of 20 players in Pac-12 history with 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds.

