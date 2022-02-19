OSU women's basketball: Andrea Aquino forges a path unlike any other

A little over an hour before the Oregon State women’s basketball team is set to take on USC on Jan. 28, Andrea Aquino joins her teammates on the Gill Coliseum floor.

She finds Greta Kampschroeder and works with the freshman. First, Kampschroeder is tasked with trying to defend Aquino as she attempts 3-pointers. Next, the roles reverse and Kampschroeder must try to get a shot off against someone with Aquino's height. Aquino, technically a redshirt sophomore but academically a senior, stands at 6-foot-9, so it’s a daunting task to say the least for the 6-foot guard.

Her work done, Aquino moves on as the Beavers continue to warm up.

Once the game tips off, she assumes her usual spot on the bench, and despite being one of the country's most coveted recruits in 2017, she doesn't play. Instead, she cheers on her teammates, celebrating each defensive stop.

It is certainly not the role Aquino envisioned when she verbally committed in March 2017 to play for the Beavers. But it’s what she has learned to accept after life delivered a nasty curveball derailing her college career before it even began.

Through that devastation, Aquino has persevered, growing in many ways and has overcome more adversity than anyone at her age should, all while carving out a legacy within the OSU women’s basketball program than won’t soon be forgotten.

“It's been a lot of things,” Aquino acknowledges. “There's so many things that sometimes I try to forget, you know, because I don't want to keep rewinding over and over again. Because it doesn't do any good to me. Because it's hard.”

Basketball, what’s that?

Aquino never really considered playing the game of basketball until a chance encounter on the streets of her native Caacupe, Paraguay. Teenaged Aquino, already taller than most, was on her way to pick up her brother when a friend of her mother, Nilda, stopped her and commented how Aquino could be a “superstar.”

“Yeah, I didn’t believe him,” Aquino shared a few weeks back.

She kept the encounter respectful, and as it turned out that friend of her mom’s might have been on to something.

Soon after, Aquino moved to the capital of Paraguay, Asunción, where she spent about a year learning the sport. Her quick development opened the door for the then-16-year-old Aquino to move to the United States to possibly earn a college scholarship.

Off to Paterson, New Jersey she went in search of that brighter future, one she hoped would someday allow her to take care of the family she left behind.

It ended up being both a blessing and a curse.

“Everything was really good,” Aquino said. “I was really excited to come to America. But then like two months after that, it just went downhill.”

She didn't want to discuss it in a recent interview. But in a 2020 Bleacher Report article, she described being passed from house-to-house, with no health insurance, sometimes not having enough food to eat and even a surprise visit from a social worker with children protection services.

Despite being overwhelmingly homesick, it was her progress and acceptance on the court that convinced her to stay in the U.S., Aquino told Bleacher Report.

Aquino drew the eye of Oregon State coach Scott Rueck, who was immediately enamored with what he saw on the court. He could tell in the first minute that Aquino would be perfect for his program. She was encouraging, and it was apparent she had a love for the game and her teammates.

While the situation in New Jersey was less than ideal, the connection to Oregon State not only provided a chance to play in college, it spurred a relationship with another girl who was also being courted by OSU: Patricia Morris, a forward who did end up playing for the Beavers for two years before transferring to TCU in Fort Worth, Texas.

Andrea and Patricia quickly bonded, and upon learning of her situation, parents Kevin and Emily Morris offered to have Aquino move to California for her senior season of high school.

It was the lifeline she needed in so many ways.

“California was one of the greatest thing that happened to me,” Aquino said. “I mean, Mr. Kevin, Mrs. Emily, just gave me hope to keep dreaming. I came to a point where I just didn't want to play basketball anymore. I just wanted to go back home because it was too much.”

Instead, she found a new home and another family.

“That was really amazing because not a lot of people would just take a stranger to their house and treat them as their own child, (but) that's what they did with me,” Aquino said. “They gave me everything I needed, and they provided me love. I mean, the material thing is the least part, but the more important thing was they give me their support. And to this day I can still call them and ask for anything. They're my family here.”

A bright future cut short

Rueck simply smiled.

While he certainly was focused on the next day’s game, it was hard not to think about what the future held. The sky was the limit for Aquino, the No. 7 rated player in the country at the time, according to espnW, a dominant force in the paint on both ends of the court.

Her addition made a Final Four run a distinct possibility, Rueck believed. Earlier this week, Rueck described Aquino as a “gift.”

“With the guards that we had and her ability (at post), I felt like we were going to be unbeatable,” Rueck said. “I just thought having that type of a player at the rim on both sides of ball, we were we were going to dominate the world,” he added with a chuckle.

It was not to be: Just after arriving on campus in the summer of 2018 for her freshman year, all those thoughts were erased in an instant.

Scant hours after watching Aquino display her promise by dunking during the Beavers’ annual youth camp, Rueck was informed by the athletic training staff Aquino presented with a health-related problem that needed further testing.

It was not looking good, to the point there was a strong chance she might never get cleared to play.

To this day, Aquino and the team have not offered any details. All that fans know is that she has not been able to take to the court in a single game during her four seasons in the program.

When first facing the prospect of a career-ending medical condition, there were plenty of questions for Rueck. What do I do? How do I help someone through that? Among others.

Rueck acknowledged he was at a loss.

“To have that flipped upside down in such a short period of time was devastating for everyone,” he said, to the team and to the program. Then he considered it from Aquino's perspective.

“She's in the states to become the best basketball player that she could possibly be. Basketball’s what brought her here and to have that taken away, I mean, why do things like this happen?”

It was certainly devastating for Aquino. All of her hopes and dreams seemed to come crashing down in the blink of an eye. Not only that, she was thousands of miles from her family.

Somehow, someway, Aquino not only embraced an unimaginable situation, she has endured and overcome it in a way that most can’t fathom.

“It’s been hard, but my perspective of life is looking at the positive things right now. And even though I'm not playing right now, it has allowed me to focus on school and trying to see who I am outside basketball,” she said.

“I mean it definitely came to my life a little faster to figure out what is life after basketball because a lot of athletes they finish careers and then they realize there's a life after basketball.

"So for me it happened a little earlier, but I'm definitely thankful for the lessons that I have had.”

Making a commitment

One question Rueck did not ask was whether to keep Aquino on scholarship or let her go, clearing up a spot for someone else. For him, it was a “no-brainer” to honor the university's commitment to her.

Fortunately, the OSU administration agreed, and Aquino has been able to develop off the court and as a teammate.

“We committed to her on the front end of it, this sickening, sad situation,” Rueck said. “And so, what do you do with that? You stay with the person and you support them through hardship, and that's what we've done."

He would've understood — and even supported her — had Aquino considered transferring. "But she understood that there's a family here, and this is a special group and a special place that embraced her," Rueck said. "It was that great a fit.”

Former Beavers standout Mikayla Pivic, who spent two seasons as Aquino’s teammate, said it was nice to see the university take that approach. Other programs would not have been as gracious.

“But the school valued her as a person and what she can bring to the team by wholeheartedly supporting her and including her versus trying to push her out," Pivic said.

It was the family atmosphere at Oregon State that attracted her in the first place, and it was the family atmosphere that convinced her to stay, Aquino said, even more so as she dealt with the heartache of not being able to play.

"Just having that peace that I have a scholarship, and Scott Rueck and my teammates made me feel part of the team," she said. "And even though I don’t step on the court, I've never felt left out.”

Still a major impact

Aquino’s willingness to find the positive in a very negative situation, and to put others before herself, is not lost on those who have been able to call her a teammate.

Pivec recalled the time at the team retreat when Aquino shared that she wasn’t cleared that first year. Everyone was obviously devastated.

While that could have been a breaking point, it was anything but, Pivec said. Instead, Aquino found a way to contribute day in and day out to the success of the team, even if it has been at times painful.

That perseverance became an inspiration.

“Anything we're going through, you can always bring it to Andrea,” Pivec said. “It hits you in the face like you're complaining about I got like a C on a test. Not a big deal. Or you sprained your ankle, something trivial. And then you look at Andrea, and you're like, 'Yeah, this isn't really a big deal.'

"And so I think she's got a big-time perspective, and it just makes you appreciate everything you've been given based upon how she responded to that.”

It was this season's team retreat that stands out most for Rueck, when Aquino addressed her situation with “a little more clarity probably than she ever had.”

She explained how practice may be her teammates' best time of day, but for her, it was the opposite.

It was hard to hear, but it made sense, Rueck said. “But ahh, you just hate it for her.”

Taylor Jones, a third-year player in the program who is out the rest of the season with a shoulder injury, isn’t sure how she would respond if she were faced with Aquino's challenges.

“If I was in her shoes, I don't even know if I could do it,” Jones admitted. “Her ability to just come and always have a smile on her face. She's a leader. She’s someone that everyone looks up to, and everyone admires what she's been through and what she’s going through.

"She’s just an amazing person and so sincere and genuine, and I love our relationship.”

Journey nearing an end

While she doesn’t know what the future holds, Aquino will be honored along with the other “seniors” on the team on Sunday in the home finale against Cal. It could be her final appearance in Gill as a member of the program, or she could return again next season.

Aquino, studying business administration, may one day put those skills to work back home in Paraguay. Or she could potentially go into coaching, since she's learned so much from watching the past four years.

Even though she has never taken the court in a game, her time at Oregon State has been invaluable, encouraging and inspiring — for everyone involved.

“She wants us to win so bad,” Jones said. “She wants us to win as much as we want to win, and she has a fire in her, and I think she's just like the fuel that we need on our team. I can't even imagine this team without her.”

She has displayed as much or more strength and courage than anyone else to wear the uniform, Rueck said.

“She’s a fantastic example of overcoming adversity and just keeping going and not losing your mind through it, because you could, you could easily go off the deep end,” Rueck said.

“She hasn't shied away from it, and she's dealt with the pain of it, and she's made the most of it to this point, and I know she'll continue to.”

