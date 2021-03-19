OSU women's basketball: Beavers adapting to unique tournament setting

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“… And so, under the circumstances, that's been pretty cool. The rest of it being in our rooms, obviously, is probably not ideal but such is life for the last year for everyone.”

Redshirt junior Taya Corosdale has enjoyed the adventure so far.

“I mean it's actually super cool, this whole experience of having all the teams together,” she said. “I mean obviously we can't interact with other teams but it's just cool to kind of be in this community atmosphere, like we're all in this together, we're all going through it together. It's very different than my first couple years making it to the tournament but I mean we're all grateful to be here.”

Many of the Beavers, unfortunately, have dealt with plenty of quarantining, as OSU had to pause the program — once going 29 days between games — twice.

That is proving to be helpful in San Antonio.

“We know how to get through those things, we know how to communicate in different ways when we are stuck in our hotel room and kind of isolated a little bit,” said senior Aleah Goodman. “So I think that for sure has some benefits because we have been through it we do know how to communicate with each other and stay connected while we are quarantine.”