OSU women's basketball: Beavers adapting to unique tournament setting

Oregon State arrived in San Antonio on Wednesday in preparation for its first-round NCAA women’s basketball tournament game against Florida State on Sunday.
That meant the Beavers, the No. 8 seed in the Hemisfair Regional, would have three full days to get acclimated to their surroundings.
They went through testing and then took to the practice court at the Alamodome on Thursday evening to begin to get ready to face No. 9 seed Florida State at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
“It was cool how it was set up,” coach Scott Rueck said. “So it was nice to have all the testing done and just get settled in and then get out on the court. And I thought it was a really focused, good workout so things are things are going well.”
Then it was back to quarantining.
The entire tournament, which is being held in the San Antonio area, is certainly unique this season as the NCAA has tried to set up a bubble to keep the teams as safe as possible from the coronavirus.
The Beavers (11-7) are in the same hotel as three other teams and have run into players and coaches from those three teams and others as they have gone through testing or are just getting from place to place.
“We actually passed Oregon, we passed Texas A&M, we passed Tennessee, we saw Iowa,” Rueck said. “It had kind of a festive feel, there's so much excitement. We're walking back and people are yelling out of one hotel because we know people on other teams, and so that really unique, I mean that never happens in the NCAA tournament.
“… And so, under the circumstances, that's been pretty cool. The rest of it being in our rooms, obviously, is probably not ideal but such is life for the last year for everyone.”
Redshirt junior Taya Corosdale has enjoyed the adventure so far.
“I mean it's actually super cool, this whole experience of having all the teams together,” she said. “I mean obviously we can't interact with other teams but it's just cool to kind of be in this community atmosphere, like we're all in this together, we're all going through it together. It's very different than my first couple years making it to the tournament but I mean we're all grateful to be here.”
Many of the Beavers, unfortunately, have dealt with plenty of quarantining, as OSU had to pause the program — once going 29 days between games — twice.
That is proving to be helpful in San Antonio.
“We know how to get through those things, we know how to communicate in different ways when we are stuck in our hotel room and kind of isolated a little bit,” said senior Aleah Goodman. “So I think that for sure has some benefits because we have been through it we do know how to communicate with each other and stay connected while we are quarantine.”
Added Rueck: “Sadly it feels pretty normal not to get to go out to a restaurant or seeing things like that, that's been what our entire year has been like. And so this is just a culmination of it. it's just more of the same, basically. And I would say that our team's gotten used to it and has found a way to flourish within this environment.”
Needing all the teams to arrive early and go through testing meant the tournament was pushed back to a Sunday start. That has allowed teams to have more time to scout, gameplan and prepare for their openers.
“It is similar kind of to like the Oregon game when we had a full week to prepare a few weeks ago,” Rueck said. “I've never minded preparation time, but it is a little bit strange being here as early as we are. That's unique for a road trip, which is what this feels like. I think everybody's handling it well, from what I can tell, and the staff’s done a great job and we love preparing, I mean that's the culture of this program. So we're excited.”
Goodman said it’s a curse and a blessing.
“I think it's a little harder sometimes because we're all so excited for Sunday to be here and start playing,” she said. “But it's definitely nice to have more preparation and to be able to focus on ourselves a little bit more before the game and then get into the scout.”
While the testing, isolation and social distancing is tough, it hasn’t deterred the excitement to being back in the NCAA tournament, especially after last year’s tournament was canceled.
“It feels really good to be back,” Corosdale said. “It's always special to make it to the postseason. I think doing this with Aleah in her senior year is super fun. Just really excited to see how this all plays out. I definitely missed it last year and I'm just happy to be here.”