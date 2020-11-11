OSU women's basketball: Beavers add pair of five-star players

Oregon State's women's basketball program added two more top-rated national recruits to the program on Wednesday as Greta Kampschroeder and Talia von Oelhoffen signed letters of intent to play for the Beavers in the 2021-22 season.join the Beavers as freshmen for the 2021-22 season.
"From a basketball standpoint, they bring a high level of skill, competitiveness, competence and toughness to our program," coach Scott Rueck said. "They are dynamic perimeter players, and have the athleticism and physicality to play both inside and out.
"They understand the game, impact it in so many ways, and have the skill set to match their IQ. In addition to their basketball ability, they are amazing people and teammates that will enhance our community and the culture of our program. I am excited to welcome these two and their families to ours. They are perfect fits and will have highly impactful careers at Oregon State."
Both players were named to the Naismith High School Girls Watch List on Tuesday, honoring them as candidates for Naismith Player of the Year.
Kampschroeder, a 6-foot guard from Naperville North High in Illinios, is a five-star recruit and is the No. 8 recruit in the nation according to Blue Star Media. She is the Collegiate Girls Basketball Report's No. 3 shooting guard in the class. Kampschroeder is a two-time first-team all-state pick and has been a team captain since her sophomore season.
According to ESPN, Kampschroeder is a "skilled guard with versatility, size in the back court; playmaker with unselfish persona, executes in half-court game; manufactures shots, delivers off the dribble and finishes plays in traffic; basketball IQ, knocks down shots to the arc; competes on both ends of the floor; an elite prospect in the class of 2021."
Kampschroeder averaged 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game during her junior season, and has surpassed 1,500 career points with one season still remaining in her high school career.
"I chose Oregon State for many reasons, but what really drew me in was the type of people they have within their program," Kampschroeder said. "They push one another to be better players, coaches and people. The family atmosphere and relationships they create with one another are something I'm looking forward to being a part of, as well as joining the amazing community of Corvallis. Along with the people, I'm just excited to be a part of program that's going to accomplish big things."
Von Oelhoffen, a 5-11 guard from Pasco, Washington, is also a five-star recruit, and checks in as Collegiate Girls Basketball Report's No. 14 rated player in the nation. She has been tabbed as the No. 4 shooting guard in this year's class. Von Oelhoffen is a three-time Adidas All-American, and has been named conference player of the year on three occasions. She has earned Washington 2B player of the year honors, and helped her team win a state title in the 2018-19 campaign.
According to ESPN, von Oelhoffen is an "agile perimeter prospect with versatility; manufactures shots and delivers from beyond the arc; mid-range game threat takes defenders off the dribble and scores in traffic; superb court awareness, passes with purpose; unselfish playmaker with skill set of a point-forward; an impact prospect in the class of 2021."
Von Oelhoffen has scored 2,392 points in her three seasons of high school and has earned Washington 4A all-state honors, and was the Adidas Gauntlet leading scorer in 2019. Off the court, she is a two-time scholar athlete award winner and earned the President's academic award four times.
"I chose Oregon State because of the family atmosphere and the overall culture of the program," von Oelhoffen said. "This team has an incredible coaching staff, and the opportunity to chase a national championship in front of the best fan base in the nation."
