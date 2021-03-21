OSU women's basketball: Beavers all smiles after blowout win over Florida State

Aleah Goodman watched from the bench during the closing minutes of Sunday’s NCAA women’s basketball tournament first-round game with a big smile on her face.
Then she flashed two thumbs up and high-fived with her teammates once the final buzzer sounded.
Goodman’s night ended early and that was just fine with Oregon State’s senior guard. Besides, she had done her part with 24 points as the Beavers, the No. 8 seed in the Hemisfair Region, took control in the first half and cruised to an 83-59 win over No. 9 seed Florida State at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas.
“Yeah, that was a lot of fun,” Goodman said. “That’s what the NCAA tournament is. It’s a blast and it’s so much fun to be here and compete against the best teams."
The Beavers (12-7) will certainly get a chance to face one of the best teams in this tournament and year in and year out on Tuesday.
Oregon State will look to reach the Sweet 16 for the fifth straight time when they take on No. 1 seed South Carolina at 4 p.m. at the Alamodome. The Gamecocks rolled to a 79-57 win over No. 16 seed Mercer earlier Sunday.
Goodman finished with 24 points — on 8-for-12 shooting — and added five rebounds and five assists Sunday before calling it a night with about six minutes to play and the Beavers up 20.
Taylor Jones added 18 points and eight rebounds while Sasha Goforth chipped in 14 points and three rebounds in their NCAA tournament debuts.
Florida State had three players in double figures with Bianca Jackson leading the way with 17 points. Kortney Weber and Tiana England both added 11 but the Seminoles never got closer than 12 in the second half.
There were plenty of smiles before the game as well. That might be a surprise for a team that had just three players who have played in an NCAA tournament game before Sunday.
Coach Scott Rueck is used to having younger players compete in big games and tried to make Sunday just another game.
It worked.
“It's very rare, actually, if we're correcting or redirecting focus once it becomes game time,” he said. “So we have a lot of fun and then we work really hard. And when you're working really hard and preparing and executing, there's nothing more fun than that. So that comes from the top. Aleah, Taya (Corosdale), they're big time winners. …
“So I felt like this team came in ready to go. It's been a long wait. It's been a lot of hotel time. And so I just I think for all of us we just couldn't wait to get out here and get after it and figure out this Florida State team and what they were going to throw at us. It was a lot of fun to work together and figure it out.”
It took a quarter, as might be expected with 16 days between games, for the Beavers to get cranking, but once they did, the Seminoles had no answers.
The Beavers were sensational on both ends of the floor in the second quarter. Goodman scored nine of her 14 first-half points in the period and the Beavers were 11 for 15 from the field to turn a 16-16 tie into a 41-27 lead at the break.
The defense also dominated, forcing the Seminoles into a 4-for-17 performance in the second quarter. The Beavers owned the glass in the first half, winning the battle 26-16 and allowed just four offense boards.
The Beavers scored nine of the first 12 points, then used an 11-0 run after an FSU 3-pointer to go up 36-22.
Taylor Jones had 11 points and seven rebounds in the first half.
For the game, the Beavers limited the Seminoles to 35.5% shooting (22 for 62) and won the rebound battle 43-26.
“I think our defense, especially, we just locked down in a second quarter and then kind of followed into third and fourth, and I'm just really proud of the team,” Goodman said. “We knew it was going to be a battle for all 40 minutes and there's no quit in these guys and I'm just super proud of them.”
The Beavers’ lead reached 22 at 59-37 on a Goodman 3 in the third but the Seminoles closed on a 10-4 run to stay in it down 63-47 going to the fourth.
But a 9-2 spurt to open the final stanza restored order and the Beavers were on their way to a seventh straight first-round win under Rueck in the NCAA tournament.
Oregon State has faced South Carolina once recently, a 70-68 win over the Gamecocks at a tournament in Vancouver, British Columbia in 2018. Corosdale had 14 points in that game while Goodman had just three in their sophomore season.
“They're going to give us their best game,” Goodman said. “They're gonna have a great game plan. We haven't really looked at South Carolina, so we'll get into that scout. I mean, they're a great basketball team, but I know our coaches are gonna scout that extremely well. We'll be ready to play.”
So what’s it going to take to get back to the Sweet 16?
“Just playing our game, playing our basketball, and just controlling the tempo and the pace and all that is something that's really important,” Goodman said.