OSU women's basketball: Beavers announce addition of two players

The Oregon State women's basketball team has added two players to the roster in Tea Adams, a grad transfer from San Diego State, and incoming freshman A.J. Marotte, who originally signed with Washington
Adams was a three-year starter, and appeared in 111 contests over her four seasons with the Aztecs. The guard averaged 10.7 points per game during her senior campaign, to go along with 2.9 rebounds. She ranked ninth in the Mountain West Conference with 3.4 assists per game.
Adams' field goal percentage has improved every season of her collegiate career, including a 2020-21 season that saw her shoot 44.4% from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc. Overall, Adams has 943 career points and 317 career rebounds.
"I trust that Oregon State will provide me with the best opportunity to further develop myself on and off the court," Adams said. "With the support of a loving community, successful program, and a family atmosphere, I know Oregon State is the best fit for my fifth and final year of collegiate basketball."
Marotte is a four-star recruit out of Cedar Park, Texas. She is a four-time Texas Girls Coaches Association 6A all-state honoree, and led Vista Ridge High to the semifinals of the Texas 6A State championships as a junior.
The guard averaged 17.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in her senior season, giving her 1,860 points and 1,138 rebounds for her career. Marotte was named Texas District 13-6A MVP as a junior after putting up 16.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.
"I chose Oregon State because I know the staff will help develop and push me to be the player and human I want to be," Marotte said. "The family atmosphere is unmatched and I am excited to be a part of it."
Adams and Marotte will join freshmen Greta Kampschroeder as newcomers on Oregon State's 2021-22 roster.