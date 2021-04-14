OSU women's basketball: Beavers announce addition of two players

The Oregon State women's basketball team has added two players to the roster in Tea Adams, a grad transfer from San Diego State, and incoming freshman A.J. Marotte, who originally signed with Washington

Adams was a three-year starter, and appeared in 111 contests over her four seasons with the Aztecs. The guard averaged 10.7 points per game during her senior campaign, to go along with 2.9 rebounds. She ranked ninth in the Mountain West Conference with 3.4 assists per game.

Adams' field goal percentage has improved every season of her collegiate career, including a 2020-21 season that saw her shoot 44.4% from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc. Overall, Adams has 943 career points and 317 career rebounds.

"I trust that Oregon State will provide me with the best opportunity to further develop myself on and off the court," Adams said. "With the support of a loving community, successful program, and a family atmosphere, I know Oregon State is the best fit for my fifth and final year of collegiate basketball."

Marotte is a four-star recruit out of Cedar Park, Texas. She is a four-time Texas Girls Coaches Association 6A all-state honoree, and led Vista Ridge High to the semifinals of the Texas 6A State championships as a junior.