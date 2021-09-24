OSU women's basketball: Beavers announce nonconference schedule

The Oregon State women’s basketball team has announced its nonconference schedule for the 2021-22 season.

The Beavers will open the year with three consecutive home games, facing Loyola Marymount on Nov. 12, before taking on Cal Baptist and CSU Bakersfield on Nov. 17 and 20, respectively.

Oregon State will spend Thanksgiving weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida, where it will face Notre Dame and Michigan. OSU will return home Dec. 1 to take on Pacific.

The Beavers will hit the road on Dec. 10 and 12 for games at Monmouth (New Jersey) and Villanova. The Maui Jim Maui Classic, hosted by Oregon State, will take place from Dec. 17-19, and will feature Northern Iowa and Idaho. Due to COVID-19 related health regulations, the island of Maui is currently not allowing spectators at events. Check osubeavers.com for event updates.

OSU will wrap up nonconference action on Dec. 28 when NC Central visits Gill Coliseum.

Oregon State’s Pac-12 schedule, along with TV selections and game times will be announced at a later date.

