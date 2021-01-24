OSU women's basketball: Beavers battle to the end but fall in double overtime

The difference between rushing to teammates and erupting in celebration or walking off the court with the pain and agony of a loss came down to a play here or there on Sunday afternoon.
When the final buzzer sounded in a slugfest that needed two extra periods to determine a winner, it was Washington State’s players that let out shrieks of jubilation while Oregon State players slowly made their way to the bench, the anguish of giving it their all and coming up short was evident on their faces.
Aleah Goodman had a career performance but it was not quite enough to push the Beavers over the top inside Gill Coliseum.
With 2.3 seconds left, the Beavers turned to their star senior guard to make one more play.
Her shot was not to be and the Beavers dropped a difficult 77-75 Pac-12 decision to the Cougars.
“I told them afterwards that that scoreboard, it didn't go our way,” coach Scott Rueck said. “But we're two points away. What if they miss two shots? What if (Cherilyn) Molina doesn't draw a foul? What if she misses those two threes that she put up in overtime? We win.
"We win and now what would we do? We'd be jumping around. It's one bucket, one way or the other. And so let's take the scoreboard away and focus on what we do well, how do we get a little bit better, and let's keep having fun together.”
Molina was certainly key in the two overtime periods, hitting the tying 3-pointer late in the first and then going 5 for 6 from the free-throw line in the second overtime. All told, Molina scored 11 of her 15 points in those two five-minute periods.
Still, the Beavers were in position to win at the end of the first overtime, and tie at the end of the second. Both times Goodman had the ball in her hands.
She got off a clean look at the end of first extra stanza but the ball hit the left front of the rim. It appeared a Beavers player was in position for a potential rebound basket but the clock expired.
“It felt pretty good coming off my hands,” Goodman said. “I faded a little bit to the left, which is something I’ve been working on, so I think that was part of it. But it felt pretty good.”
Goodman finished with a career-best 33 points while Taylor Jones added 16 points and Taya Corosdale nine for the Beavers, who have now lost five straight to fall to 3-5 overall and 1-5 in conference play. They face Washington at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
"I'm extremely proud of this team and just how we competed," Goodman said. "Scott touched on it and just the strides we've been taking. I mean, a few weeks ago this game probably would have looked a lot different. Who knows if we want to take them into double overtime. So I'm just really proud of the growth that this team have seen."
Freshman Talia von Oelhoffen, who joined the team last week after graduating high school early, saw her first actin and scored six points with four rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes. She played 11 in the first half and 10 in the second half and overtime.
The Cougars relied on the sister tandem of guards Krystal and Charlisse Leger-Walker to do most of the damage. Krystal had 23 points and Charlisse 22 to help the Cougars (8-4, 6-4) end a three-game losing streak. Molina added 15 and Bella Murekatete also was in double figures with 10.
“You’ve got to give Washington State a lot of credit,” Rueck said. “That's a team that plays right, they are playing with a ton of passion and energy. The two guards are just excellent basketball players … they're just so savvy. Their decisions are so good and then they get the best out of their teammates, and everybody else stepped up.”
There were only two made field goals in the second overtime but Molina hit five of six free throws for the Cougars. The one miss turned into good fortune for WSU as the Cougars grabbed the rebound, one of 19 offensive rebounds in the game, and Charlisse Leger-Walker converted to put them up 77-75 with 37 seconds left.
The Beavers had a chance at the tie but Jones’ shot was off. However, Corosdale swooped in and saved the ball before it went out of bounds and OSU had a second chance.
Goodman’s drive was blocked out of bounds with 2.3 seconds left to set up the one final attempt.
The Cougars took their first lead in the third quarter, and led 43-42 at the end of the period by getting 13 more shot attempts than the Beavers, who were 2 for 9 from the floor and had six turnovers.
The Beavers bolted to a 13-2 lead thanks to an 11-0 run but then went nearly four minutes without a bucket until von Oelhoffen hit a 3, her first shot as a college player, to end the drought.
But back-to-back 3s to end the quarter by the Leger-Walker sisters cut the Beavers’ lead to 19-13. Goodman had 10 in the period.
OSU was 6 for 9 but had six turnovers. The Cougars were just 5 for 17 but 3 for 5 form deep.
Washington State scored the final five points of the half to cut the Beavers’ lead to 31-28 as OSU was scoreless over the last 3:44. The Beavers were just 5 for 16 from the floor in the second quarter and turned the ball over six times.
Goodman led the way that half with 15 points while von Oelhoffen added six.
Charlisse Leger-Walker had 10 and Krystal Leger-Walker eight for the Cougars, who were 11 for 34 from the field.
“I told them I had a blast competing with them today,” Rueck said. “This was so fun. Even though it turned into a loss, come on, the wins are coming. We’ve just got to keep battling like we did.”