OSU women's basketball: Beavers defy the odds to make Pac-12 semifinals

Not that long ago, the idea of the Oregon State women’s basketball team making the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament was at best hopeful thinking.
The Beavers had battled through a 29-day pause for the program and their losing streak reached five games in the pandemic-shortened season.
And while the Beavers rebounded and were coming off recent wins against top-14 teams UCLA and Oregon on the road, it looked bleak again in the first quarter on Thursday.
Despite a 2-for-16 shooting performance in the first 10 minutes of their Pac-12 quarterfinal battle with rival Oregon, the Beavers were down just 10-5, even if it felt like a much larger deficit.
No. 5 seed Oregon State, however, righted the ship. The Beavers opened up a 15-point lead in the third quarter and then fended off the No. 4 Ducks for a 71-64 victory at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas that propelled the Beavers into the tournament semis for the first time since 2017.
The Beavers (11-6), winners of eight of their last nine, will take on No. 1 seed Stanford at 5 p.m. Friday for a chance to play for the title.
Both coach Scott Rueck and Aleah Goodman admitted it was hard to envision the Beavers making it this far back in mid-January.
“I mean, I think we had the ability to do it,” Goodman said. “Was there some doubt a few weeks ago? Definitely, just because we didn't have consistency, we weren't playing as smoothly as we knew we could, on the defensive end we weren't there at all, the coaches were kind of dragging us on the defensive end especially.
“So I think there was a little, you could say doubt, but with this work ethic and then we really bought in on the defensive end. Once we started playing (consistently) we knew we could, especially on that end of the floor. I’m not surprised at all.”
On Thursday, the Beavers shook off their worst quarter of the season in the first and then outscored the Ducks by 20 over the next two quarters.
Talia von Oelhoffen scored 19 points a day after a career-high 20 in the win over Cal to help lead the charge. Goodman added 13 points and seven assists, Sasha Goforth had 10 points and Taylor Jones 10 points and eight rebounds as the Beavers had four players in double figures.
Taya Corosdale added eight points and Jelena Mitrovic eight points and six rebounds as the Beavers came close to duplicating their performance Sunday in an 88-77 win over the Ducks by putting six players in double figures.
The confidence level and trust among the players in each other is at an all-time high.
“We're all confident in each other, we know just the work that everyone's put in and the extra work outside of practice so that builds confidence,” Goodman said. “We're confident people are going to make the right decision, hit their shots. So I would say our confidence in each other is through the roof honestly.”
Taylor Mikesell led the Ducks (13-8) with 24 points while Nyara Sabally added 16. Sedona Prince chipped in eight after scoring 22 last Sunday in Eugene. Those three were 20 for 39 combined while the rest of the team was only 6 for 21.
The Ducks, who have now lost five of their last six, again played without starting point guard Te-Hina Paopao.
Both teams got off to a cold start Thursday morning.
After Goforth’s 3 put the Beavers up 3-2, Oregon State went 7 minutes, 15 seconds before Mitrovic scored inside to get the Beavers’ within 10-5 at the quarter break.
The Beavers were just 2 for 16 from the field while Oregon was not much better, going 4 for 16.
There wasn’t much for Rueck to like in that period on the offensive end.
“I thought our shot selection was poor, I thought our overall execution was poor and you have to give Oregon a lot of credit for that,” Rueck said. “They had a lot of energy in this game. … We knew they had probably three very focused practices getting ready for this game and they looked like that.”
Rueck said he felt like the Beavers were a bit sped up because of the way they were playing which led to the poor execution and poor shots.
The Beavers found their offense in the second quarter and outscored the Ducks 19-9. Goforth (six) and Mitrovic (four) led the charge as OSU was 8 for 16 from the field to take a 24-19 lead into the break.
The Ducks continued to struggle as they shot 4 for 13 to finish the half 8 for 29 and 0 for 5 from 3.
Oregon led 15-10 after a Sabally free throw with 6:17 left in the half. But the Beavers reeled off nine straight to take the lead for the first time since 3-2. Goforth had nine points while Mitrovic had six points and five rebounds in the half.
“We got back to basketball like we know how to play,” Goodman said of the change in the second quarter. “We executed really well. I just think overall we just completely settled down.”
The offenses were in high gear in the third quarter. Oregon State scored a season-high 31 points — with Mitrovic, Jones and von Oelhoffen scoring eight each — and shot 12 for 15.
The Ducks were also better, finishing 9 for 15 in the period. But they scored only 21 points and trailed 55-40.
It was a 40-38 OSU lead with 4:38 left after a Mikesell bucket. But the Beavers went on a 13-0 run with Corosdale and von Oelhoffen both draining 3s to get the run started. Von Oelhoffen also had a conventional 3-point play in the run.
“Everybody was so aggressive,” Rueck said. “They were switching defenses. They ran three different defenses that quarter and our guards did such a great job handling it, getting us into offense against each defense, and then the ball moved so well so we got such good looks.
"But Taya really stepped up in that quarter and … so I don't know if we've been better than that for a stretch but it felt very similar to the third quarter the other day, similar timing, similar segment of the game where we separate it on the scoreboard.”
Mikesell had nine points in the period for Oregon, which was nearly able to come back in the fourth.
Down 15, the Ducks chipped away and cut the deficit to 64-60 on a Sabally bucket with 1:46 to play.
But the seas parted and von Oelhoffen cashed in with a wide open layup to restore order and the Beavers hit five of six free throws in the final minute to seal the win.
“Did we see ourselves in the Pac-12 semifinals a month ago,” Rueck asked as he opened his postgame press conference. “The obvious answer would have been no. We were so disjointed at the time, our season had been so frustrating without games that it was hard to envision what the potential of this team could be because we hadn't had a chance to really experience it. … So we're hopeful that we can tip off tomorrow in the semifinal and that game gets the green light.”