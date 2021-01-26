OSU women's basketball: Beavers drain 18 3s in blowout of Huskies

The snow was falling in and around Corvallis Tuesday afternoon, making getting around town miserable for anyone on the roads.
Inside Gill Coliseum, it was the Oregon State women’s basketball team that was making life miserable for the visiting Washington Huskies.
Led by freshman Sasha Goforth, the Beavers rained down 3-pointer after 3-pointer, tying the school record with 18, in a 98-68 blowout Pac-12 win over the bewildered Huskies.
Goforth set the tone and finished with six of the Beavers’ 3-pointers (on seven attempts) on her way to 23 points. All told the Beavers were 18 for 27 from distance, just off the school-record of 71.4%.
Taya Corosdale was 4 for 5 from deep and ended with 16 points; Ellie Mack was 3 for 4 from 3 and had 12 points; and Aleah Goodman was 3 for 3 and had nine points after scoring 33 on Sunday.
Freshman Talia von Oelhoffen chipped in 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the second game of her career.
The Beavers (4-5, 2-5) moved the ball with precision and set up players for numerous wide-open looks. OSU finished 32 for 49 from the fields, a sensational 65.3%.
And they had 26 assists on the 32 made field goals.
“We just passed the ball super well,” Mack said. “We'd get double teams, they're always very much in help. …So it was just kick it out and find the open player and we shot super well so it was pretty much impossible to guard us today.”
Coach Scott Rueck said he knew his team would need to do what they ended up doing and that was space the floor, move the ball quickly and create open looks against a Washington (4-7, 1-7) team that dares you to make 3s.
“The shots went down because we were more open because we moved the ball so quickly today,” he said. “And we're seeing just that cohesion within our team where they're playing together even better and better and understanding our system better and better to move the ball on time. And so today our looks we're really good because that ball moves so quickly.”
Goforth set the tone by hitting two 3s in the first two-and-a-half minutes to help the Beavers to an early 10-2 lead.
Goforth was on fire the entire first half and finished 5 for 5 from 3 for 15 points by intermission. She was 8 for 8 overall (6 for 6 from 3) before missing her last two attempts of the game.
It was a breakout performance for the sophomore after two rough games coming off the pause.
So when did Goforth know she was in for a big night?
“When my teammates put me in great position to do so,” she said.
Unlike previous games where the Beavers got off to a fast start, they never let up on Tuesday.
OSU pushed the lead to 25-14 at the end of the first as the Beavers hit 8 of 14 shots overall and 4 of 8 from deep. The Huskies were 5 for 16 but hit 3 of 8 3s to keep within striking distance.
It didn’t take long for the Beavers to put the game away in the second quarter.
Twice in the quarter the Beavers hit back-to-back-to-back 3s. First it was Jasmine Simmons and Corosdale with corner 3s before Goforth drained one from the wing. That put the Beavers up 34-16 less than 100 seconds into the period.
Later it was Mack hitting a 3 and Goforth following with two in a row for a 45-22 lead. That was part of a 13-2 run that gave OSU a 49-24 lead.
The Huskies countered with a 9-2 run before Goodman beat the buzzer with a 30-footer after a Corosdale steal on an inbounds pass to put OSU up 54-31.
Oregon State was 11 for 15 from 3 in the half and hit 19 of 26 shots overall from the field. The Huskies were 13 for 34 from the field and only 3 for 12 from deep.
Ultimately, the biggest difference for the Beavers on Tuesday was just having fun on the court.
“Being on pause and not being able to play for a while was pretty hard and pretty difficult to deal with,” Mack said. “And so we've just been talking about bringing joy to the game. And I feel like that's what we did well tonight, and that just translated to us being making 3s, celebrating each other and ended up having a really good game because of that.”
And it’s a win the Beavers hope propels them down the stretch, beginning Friday at Colorado.
“This was definitely a very big (win) for our team,” Goforth said. “We’ve faced a little bit of adversity this year with getting games canceled and losing some games, too. But you know we never gave up. So, it means a lot to finally have that work pay off.”