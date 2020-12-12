OSU women's basketball: Beavers, Ducks set for first rivalry battle

The Beavers could certainly use a bit more scoring punch down low.

“It would have been nice to get a little more production near the rim but it's a long game and I thought our team did a great job of adapting, adjusting,” Rueck said of the Utah game. “And so we know who Taylor is, we know who Jelena is and we know who Yo is. And we used Ellie Mack in there and adjusted to different things. So this team has a lot of versatility and so it's just lessons learned. This one was a tough one and we will be better for it.”

Corosdale is back

Taya Corosdale, who missed all but a handful of games early in the season after suffering a leg injury that required surgery, has started well.

The redshirt junior has started all four games and is averaging 7.5 points and six rebounds in 30 minutes.

“She's still learning to trust her body, she's still learning, being reminded of what this takes, what she can get away with, what she is physically capable of,” Rueck said.

In addition to the production on the court, Corosdale is also embracing a new role of leader.