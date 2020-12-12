OSU women's basketball: Beavers, Ducks set for first rivalry battle

The last six Pac-12 women’s basketball regular-season champions have come from the state of Oregon.
First it was Oregon State winning three in a row starting with the 2014-15 campaign.
Then it was Oregon’s turn to win three straight starting with the 2017-18 season.
The streak certainly has a chance to be extended, and the team that wins Sunday’s 4 p.m. matchup will take a leg up early in the season.
Not only has the OSU-UO rivalry been big in the conference, but the rivalry has drawn interest nationally the past few years.
The No. 8 Ducks and No. 15 Beavers certainly look different than a year ago but you can bet the level of play will be the same, even in an empty Gill Coliseum.
Oregon is on quite a roll dating back to last season. The Ducks have won a nation’s best 23 straight games, and 20 consecutive conference games, including 11 straight on the road.
Two of those 23 straight wins came against the Beavers last season, and the Ducks have won four of the last five meetings after losing 14 in a row in the series.
Oregon has started 4-0 (2-0 Pac-12) and is averaging 92 points per game, winning by 42.2 points per game. The Ducks have four players averaging in double figures, and one more at 9.5, led by Erin Boley at 16.8 points per game.
Oregon State (3-1, 1-1), coming off an 85-79 home loss to Utah, is averaging 81.5 and winning by 13.5. Aleah Goodman (17.5) leads four Beavers in double figures with two more at 7.5 or better.
Jones’ slow start
It’s safe to say Taylor Jones hasn’t had the start to the season that she would have hoped for, or expected.
Support Local Journalism
Oregon State’s sophomore center has not been able to get into a groove over the first two games of the Pac-12 schedule, scoring just nine points combined as the Beavers split with Colorado and Utah.
Jones has made just two of her 12 field goal attempts and was 1 for 10 in Tuesday’s loss to Utah. She played just 11 minutes in the win over Colorado as she got into foul trouble early and finished with four.
“Games have ebbs and flows and people have their nights and they have off nights and different things like that,” coach Scott Rueck said after Tuesday’s loss. “You’ve got to give (Utah) a lot of credit for keeping us off balance in the post. No matter who it was, they do have length in there, they were physical in there and shots just didn't go for us inside. There's no blame: you win and lose as a team.”
Redshirt freshman Jelena Mitrovic and Jovana Subasic were pressed into more action at the center spot the past two games and chipped in 15 total points.
The Beavers could certainly use a bit more scoring punch down low.
“It would have been nice to get a little more production near the rim but it's a long game and I thought our team did a great job of adapting, adjusting,” Rueck said of the Utah game. “And so we know who Taylor is, we know who Jelena is and we know who Yo is. And we used Ellie Mack in there and adjusted to different things. So this team has a lot of versatility and so it's just lessons learned. This one was a tough one and we will be better for it.”
Corosdale is back
Taya Corosdale, who missed all but a handful of games early in the season after suffering a leg injury that required surgery, has started well.
The redshirt junior has started all four games and is averaging 7.5 points and six rebounds in 30 minutes.
“She's still learning to trust her body, she's still learning, being reminded of what this takes, what she can get away with, what she is physically capable of,” Rueck said.
In addition to the production on the court, Corosdale is also embracing a new role of leader.
“Taya is a big time player who's played in big time moments for this program over the years and we need her right now, clearly, to be that leader and to bring that poise,” Rueck said.
“She had that her freshman year — just picture the Tennessee game, the Baylor game with Marie (Gulich) at the five and Taya at the four and how big she played in those games. I don't know if she came off the floor in either of those games and hit big shots, got huge rebounds for us.
“And that's who she is. That's who we really missed a year ago and that's who we're getting to see again this year which is, honestly, just beautiful to watch.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!