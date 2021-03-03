OSU women's basketball: Beavers, Ducks to meet in tourney quarters

History will be made Thursday morning when Oregon State and Oregon face off in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas.
The two rivals have never played against each other in the conference tournament until now. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. at Michelob Ultra Arena.
“Wow, that's crazy,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said Wednesday. “It's always interesting how it's worked out because you kind of think … in Seattle I picture those years where we traveled so well that it would have been kind of cool to have that rivalry game up in Key Arena. Certainly Vegas would be fine, too, but it is strange. And here we are first time.”
Adding to the uniqueness is the fact the teams just played on Sunday in Eugene, where the Beavers came away with an 88-77 win over the Ducks to ruin their Senior Day.
While it’s not an official back-to-back situation since the Beavers, the No. 5 seed in the tournament, had to fend off California, the No. 12 seed, on Wednesday to advance to the tournament quarterfinals, it will be just five days between meetings.
For the eight seasons before this one, the rivals had played back-to-back in the regular season each year.
But this season the teams met in Corvallis in mid-December, with the Ducks rolling to a 79-59 win, before playing the regular-season finale last Sunday.
So both teams will make a few adjustments to the last time around.
“I think there's always a little bit of chess being played for sure and little adjustments,” Rueck said. “Not a lot of time to make too many changes, of course, since Sunday. But looking at the film there's a couple things that we can certainly clean up from that game and I think we will.”
Added Oregon coach Kelly Graves Sunday after the loss to the Beavers: “They played really hard and they earned it, they deserved it. We're gonna have to pick ourselves up and figure out a way to do a better job, especially at the defensive end. We'll try and look at the good things we did we did and make some adjustments. … Now it's our turn to improve. We need to step up and play better.”
Oregon State’s Taylor Jones is excited to face the Ducks one more time this season.
“I mean anytime we get to play them, it's a show, I mean it's a brawl,” said Jones, who had 11 points and nine rebounds while battling foul trouble on Sunday. “We just played them four days ago and that's similar to how it was last year when we played them on the Friday-Sunday. We didn't get to do that this year, the back-to-back game, so I'm actually really excited and I'm excited to see how we do and hopefully we'll come out with another win.”
A win for either team sends them into the semifinals and a date with either top seed Stanford or No. 8 seed USC, who play at 2 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.