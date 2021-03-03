OSU women's basketball: Beavers, Ducks to meet in tourney quarters

So both teams will make a few adjustments to the last time around.

“I think there's always a little bit of chess being played for sure and little adjustments,” Rueck said. “Not a lot of time to make too many changes, of course, since Sunday. But looking at the film there's a couple things that we can certainly clean up from that game and I think we will.”

Added Oregon coach Kelly Graves Sunday after the loss to the Beavers: “They played really hard and they earned it, they deserved it. We're gonna have to pick ourselves up and figure out a way to do a better job, especially at the defensive end. We'll try and look at the good things we did we did and make some adjustments. … Now it's our turn to improve. We need to step up and play better.”

Oregon State’s Taylor Jones is excited to face the Ducks one more time this season.

“I mean anytime we get to play them, it's a show, I mean it's a brawl,” said Jones, who had 11 points and nine rebounds while battling foul trouble on Sunday. “We just played them four days ago and that's similar to how it was last year when we played them on the Friday-Sunday. We didn't get to do that this year, the back-to-back game, so I'm actually really excited and I'm excited to see how we do and hopefully we'll come out with another win.”

A win for either team sends them into the semifinals and a date with either top seed Stanford or No. 8 seed USC, who play at 2 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.

