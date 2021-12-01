OSU women's basketball: Beavers earn 76-72 win over Pacific

Oregon State held off the University of Pacific 76-72 on Wednesday in a nonconference women’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum.

The Tigers, from the West Coast Conference, led for much of the fourth quarter behind the strong play of freshman point guard Anaya James, who scored a game-high 31 points.

The Beavers trailed 70-69 in the final minute when guard Talia von Oelhoffen hit a 3-pointer as the shot clock was expiring.

The Tigers quickly tied the game on a jump shot by James with 44 seconds left to play.

Oregon State regained the lead, 74-72, on a layup by Ellie Mack with 17 seconds left on the clock. Oregon State got a defensive stop on Pacific’s final possession and Greta Kampschroeder grabbed the defensive rebound in traffic.

Two free throws by von Oelhoffen gave the Beavers their final margin.

