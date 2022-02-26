OSU women's basketball: Beavers end regular season with 60-45 loss at Colorado

Oregon State wrapped up its regular season with a 60-45 loss at Colorado on Saturday.

The Beavers (13-12, 6-9) will be the No. 8 seed at the Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball tournament and will play a first-round game on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Oregon State was held to a season-low 45 points in the loss to the Buffaloes. The Beavers scored 47 points in a win at Washington on Jan. 23.

Oregon State jumped out to an early lead, going up 12-6 in the first quarter on a 3-pointer by forward Taya Corosdale. Colorado outscored the Beavers 16-4 to close out the quarter and build a 22-16 lead.

The Beavers briefly regained the lead on a layup by Jelena Mitrovic to go up 25-24 with 6:39 left to play in the first half. Oregon State would score just one more point in the quarter, however, and the Buffaloes took a 42-26 halftime lead.

The Beavers outscored the Buffaloes 19-18 in a low-scoring second half, but could not make a dent in the deficit.

“I really liked our defensive effort in the second half, I really did. We learned a lot in that first half. Giving up over 40 … in a half is rough and it’s tough to overcome that. But this team doesn’t quit, they kept battling. I’m super proud of them,” said Oregon State coach Scott Rueck.

Oregon State was 18 for 38 from the field (38%) and 3 for 17 on 3-pointers (18%). Colorado did not shoot the ball well, making 23 of 62 attempts (37%), but the Buffaloes did connect on 7 of 25 3-pointers (28%).

Colorado won the rebounding battle, 41-30, including a 13-4 advantage in offensive rebounding, and forced 20 Oregon State turnovers.

Ellie Mack led the Beavers with 10 points and Kennedy Brown added nine.

Frida Formann led Colorado (20-7, 9-7) with 15 points and Mya Hollingshead finished with 13.

The Beavers are expected to face Arizona State (12-14, 4-9), which is in ninth place in the Pac-12 standings, at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in a first-round game at the conference tournament. The Beavers and Sun Devils have played once this season, with Arizona State taking a 67-57 home victory on Feb. 4.

The winner of that contest advances to play No. 1 seed Stanford on Thursday.

“This team continues to improve and get better and so it’s a great opportunity for us,” Rueck said of the conference tournament. “I know the talent’s there, it’s just putting it together.”

COLORADO 60, OREGON ST. 45

OREGON ST.—Brown 4-5 1-1 9, Corosdale 2-6 1-1 6, Codding 2-3 0-0 4, Kampschroeder 2-4 1-4 6, von Oelhoffen 1-10 1-2 3, Mack 4-7 1-1 10, Mitrovic 2-6 0-0 4, Adams 1-3 1-2 3, Mannen 0-1 0-0 0, Marotte 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 18-48 6-11 45

COLORADO—Tuitele 3-10 2-2 8, Finau 1-4 0-0 3, Hollingshed 6-13 0-0 13, Sadler 1-5 0-0 2, Sherrod 1-6 1-2 3, Miller 3-6 2-2 9, Blacksten 0-1 0-0 0, Formann 5-12 2-2 15, Jones 2-3 0-0 5, Wetta 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 23-62 7-8 60

Oregon St. 16 10 12 7 — 45

Colorado 22 20 9 9 — 60

3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 3-17 (Corosdale 1-3, Codding 0-1, Kampschroeder 1-3, von Oelhoffen 0-5, Mack 1-3, Mitrovic 0-1, Marotte 0-1), Colorado 7-25 (Tuitele 0-2, Finau 1-4, Hollingshed 1-6, Sadler 0-2, Miller 1-3, Blacksten 0-1, Formann 3-6, Jones 1-1). Assists—Oregon St. 9 (Corosdale 2, Mack 2, Mitrovic 2), Colorado 14 (Sherrod 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon St. 30 (Corosdale 5), Colorado 41 (Hollingshed 8). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 11, Colorado 13. Technical Fouls—None. A—2,042.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.