OSU women's basketball: Beavers enter season No. 18 in AP poll; four Pac-12 teams in top 10

The Gamecocks, who had been second twice in the preseason poll, in 2014 and 2015, finished last season at No. 1 for the first time. The AP does not release a poll after the postseason, which did not take place last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s pretty cool to be the first to do things at a place, where you can feel the love for our team in this town,” said South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, who has won a national championship and five SEC Tournament titles since coming to the school in 2008. “They’ve been along this journey with us and allowed us to do things like this.”

Connecticut comes in at No 3, just three points behind Stanford (698-695) with Baylor at No. 4 and Louisville at No. 5.

It's the 14th consecutive year the Huskies have been ranked in the top five in the preseason.

The Pac-12 has three teams in next five spots. Arizona is No. 7, UCLA No. 9 and three-time reigning conference regular season champion Oregon at No. 10 despite losing three first-round WNBA draft picks — Sabrina Ionescu (No. 1), Satou Sabally (No. 2) and Ruthy Hebard (No. 8).

Mississippi State, with a new head coach, is in at No. 6 and North Carolina State is No. 8.