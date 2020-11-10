OSU women's basketball: Beavers enter season No. 18 in AP poll; four Pac-12 teams in top 10

Four Pac-12 teams will open the women’s college basketball season ranked in the top 10 of The Associated Press poll, highlighted by Stanford coming in at No. 2 behind top-ranked South Carolina.
It’s Stanford's highest ranking in the preseason since also being No. 2 in the 2009 season. The Cardinal have not won a regular-season conference title in since the 2013-14 season, but have won three of the past six conference tournament crowns.
“I'm proud of our team and they are coming to the gym and getting better,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “We have a long way to go, no doubt, but I’m very excited.”
Arizona is next at No. 7 followed by UCLA (No. 9) and revamped Oregon at No. 10.
It is the first time since the 2004-05 season that Arizona has been ranked in the preseason (24th) and the No. 7 ranking is the best in the preseason poll in school history.
Oregon State, which will replace six players off last year’s team, enters the poll at No. 18. Arizona State received six votes.
The Beavers have been ranked in the top 25 of every poll since the 2014-15 preseason poll, except for one week in the 2016-17 season when they received votes.
Stanford received one first place vote while the Gamecocks, who open the season No. 1 for the first time ever in program history, received the other 29.
The Gamecocks, who had been second twice in the preseason poll, in 2014 and 2015, finished last season at No. 1 for the first time. The AP does not release a poll after the postseason, which did not take place last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s pretty cool to be the first to do things at a place, where you can feel the love for our team in this town,” said South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, who has won a national championship and five SEC Tournament titles since coming to the school in 2008. “They’ve been along this journey with us and allowed us to do things like this.”
Connecticut comes in at No 3, just three points behind Stanford (698-695) with Baylor at No. 4 and Louisville at No. 5.
It's the 14th consecutive year the Huskies have been ranked in the top five in the preseason.
The Pac-12 has three teams in next five spots. Arizona is No. 7, UCLA No. 9 and three-time reigning conference regular season champion Oregon at No. 10 despite losing three first-round WNBA draft picks — Sabrina Ionescu (No. 1), Satou Sabally (No. 2) and Ruthy Hebard (No. 8).
Mississippi State, with a new head coach, is in at No. 6 and North Carolina State is No. 8.
Kentucky is No. 11 followed by Maryland, Texas A&M, Arkansas (and former Oregon State point guard Destiny Slocum) and Iowa State.
The next five are Indiana, Northwestern, Oregon State, DePaul and Ohio State. Rounding out the top 25 are Gonzaga, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Missouri State and Michigan.
The Southeastern Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 each have five teams in the preseason poll. The ACC has four, with the Big East and Big 12 each having two. The Missouri Valley and West Coast Conference each have one program in the Top 25.
It's the first time since 2015 that two mid-major teams were ranked in the preseason poll. It's also only the second time that Gonzaga has been in the preseason Top 25. The Zags were ranked No. 25 in the first poll in 2013.
Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press contributed to this story.
