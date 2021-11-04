OSU women's basketball: Beavers enthused about fans returning to Gill

The game won’t count but the cheers will be real when the Oregon State women’s basketball team hosts Western Washington at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon in an exhibition.

This will be the Beavers’ first time to play in front of fans at Gill Coliseum since the 2019-20 season, an almost unbelievable span of 615 days. That was the freshman season of forward Taylor Jones, who said that playing in front of empty seats last year was a weird experience.

Jones said coach Scott Rueck has told the team that he might get a bit emotional during those first moments back in front of the home fans.

“I don’t know how I’m going to react, either. I might get emotional. I miss everyone, all of our fans. That’s a big part of why a lot of us came here was our support system,” Jones said.

Talia von Oelhoffen joined the program midway through last season and has only played in Gill Coliseum without fans.

“I got to watch a game on my recruiting visit, so I’ve seen the atmosphere from a fan perspective. But I can’t imagine what it’s like playing in front of that,” von Oelhoffen said.

She will not be the only one playing in front of the home fans for the first time. Oregon State signed two highly regarded freshman guards, AJ Marotte and Greta Kampschroeder, who will make their unofficial debuts in Saturday’s exhibition. The Beavers also added some experience to their backcourt by bringing in graduate transfers Emily Codding from St. Mary’s and Téa Adams from San Diego State.

Junior forward Taya Corosdale has spoken with the newcomers, especially the freshman, about the Gill experience.

“It’s going to be something really special. Most girls don’t really have a huge fanbase in high school. I told them this is going to be something they’ve never experienced before. We have the best fan base, in my opinion, in the Pac-12. In the country, honestly,” Corosdale said.

Kennedy Brown is no newcomer, but the sophomore forward missed all of last season as she recovered from a knee injury. Her rehabilitation is complete and she has no limitations as she returns to action.

The Beavers enter the season ranked 14th in the Associated Press preseason poll. Oregon State went 12-8 last season. The team got off to a slow start before winning nine of its last 12 games. Their only losses during that late stretch were to teams that would go on to reach the Final Four.

Both Jones and von Oelhoffen have been named to the Pac-12 preseason all-conference team and Brown received honorable mention.

Jones was an all-Pac-12 honoree last season after averaging 12.3 points and a conference-best 8.8 rebounds per game. She was second in the Pac-12 in field-goal percentage (.556) and was third in the conference in blocks (1.8 per game).

Von Oelhoffen made an immediate impression after joining the team. She averaged 11.3 points and three assists in the 13 games she played. Her impact was especially felt in the Pac-12 tournament as she scored 20 points in the first-round against California and followed up with 19 points against Oregon in the quarterfinals.

Prior to being injured as a freshman, Brown averaged 6.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Western Washington, a Division II program from Bellingham, returns nearly its entire roster from a squad which went 6-0 last season and earned a spot in the 2019-20 DII tournament. The Vikings were voted No. 2 in the recent Great Northwest Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll.

Oregon State will officially open its season at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at home against Loyola Marymount.

