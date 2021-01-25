OSU women's basketball: Beavers excited to get back on court after tough loss to Cougars

Aleah Goodman challenged her teammates before Sunday’s game against Washington State to keep the energy level high from opening tip to the final horn.

That’s exactly what Goodman and the Oregon State women's basketball team did for 50 minutes.

And while the Beavers came up two points short of victory, falling to the Cougars 77-75 in a double-overtime slugfest, it was the type of performance the team needed to, potentially, turn the corner in this unpredictable season.

"I definitely challenged the team just because I think that's something that we needed,” Goodman said after leading by example with a career-high 33 points to go along with six assists and only one turnover in 47 grueling minutes on the court. “We were lacking in the past few games just to keep that energy really high. And I mean it was an awesome game, it was really fun. And we had a lot of fun out there.”

While it was a loss, and there are many areas to continue to work to improve on, it could be a step in the right direction for a team that has now lost five straight but has played just twice in the last five weeks due to COVID-19 protocols.