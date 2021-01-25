OSU women's basketball: Beavers excited to get back on court after tough loss to Cougars

Aleah Goodman challenged her teammates before Sunday’s game against Washington State to keep the energy level high from opening tip to the final horn.
That’s exactly what Goodman and the Oregon State women's basketball team did for 50 minutes.
And while the Beavers came up two points short of victory, falling to the Cougars 77-75 in a double-overtime slugfest, it was the type of performance the team needed to, potentially, turn the corner in this unpredictable season.
"I definitely challenged the team just because I think that's something that we needed,” Goodman said after leading by example with a career-high 33 points to go along with six assists and only one turnover in 47 grueling minutes on the court. “We were lacking in the past few games just to keep that energy really high. And I mean it was an awesome game, it was really fun. And we had a lot of fun out there.”
While it was a loss, and there are many areas to continue to work to improve on, it could be a step in the right direction for a team that has now lost five straight but has played just twice in the last five weeks due to COVID-19 protocols.
“I’m really proud of this team overall and how we stuck together and how we have been sticking together,” Goodman said. “You lose a few games and then all of sudden you're not playing games so it can be hard. A lot of teams, I would say, would fall apart. They would fall, they would crack, and this team has just been so stable and really stuck together. And I think you saw that (Sunday) and just the energy that was on the bench on the court and just all overall.”
In a season that has been anything but normal, there will be a sense of normalcy, hopefully, as the Beavers (3-5, 1-5) are scheduled to play Washington at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a game that was postponed Friday as the Huskies have dealt with their own COVID-19 issues.
“I was really excited when I found out that we were gonna reschedule that UW game to Tuesday just because it's hard to sit around. But having the back to back is like normal,” Goodman said.
The Beavers have a chance to not only build off Sunday’s loss but “honestly go take some anger out on Tuesday,” Goodman said.
“I know there's some frustrations, some anger still," she added. "We obviously wanted (Sunday's) game really badly. So I think there's going to be a little bit of edge coming on Tuesday.”
Of course, the Beavers won’t know for sure they are playing until after testing results on Tuesday. The Huskies had just nine available players in Sunday’s 69-52 loss at Oregon. It was their first game in three weeks.
“We're praying that that happens,” OSU coach Scott Rueck said. “(Sunday) morning after shootaround, because all the testing and all that stuff happens, and I look over to our athletic trainer Jason and I’m like Jason do we get to play? He's like, 'yep we get to play.' You know the eighth time since July 20th when we started this journey we get to actually take the court. And so I pray that happens again on Tuesday.”
The rescheduled game means the Beavers will play four games in eight days, with a trip to Colorado (Friday) and Utah (Sunday) on deck for the weekend.
“It's tough week to put four games in eight days, certainly, but that's what we need right now, we just need to play," Rueck said. "And so I can't wait to get back in the gym with them (Monday) and build off what happened (Sunday) and take our game to the next level and get ready for Washington. That's what everybody's here for is to playing games and so I can't wait.”
Stat tracker
Goodman’s performance wasn’t the only one to stand out on Sunday.
Tayor Jones finished with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting and 14 rebounds in 38 minutes and Taya Corosdale added nine points, seven rebounds and no turnovers in 40 minutes.
Jasmine Simmons drew high praise from Rueck after playing 31 minutes, grabbing four rebounds and dishing out five assists while scoring two points.
"I told her after the game I think this is the best basketball game she's played at Oregon State," Rueck said.
And then there was Talia von Oelhoffen, the freshman who just joined the team a week ago. She scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in 21 minutes in her first college game.
“(Talia) is getting to know a lot of things but she looked comfortable. It was nice having her out there,” Goodman said. “I'm really proud of how she did her first college game.”