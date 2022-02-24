OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall 70-58 at Utah

Oregon State’s road woes continued on Thursday with a 70-58 loss at Utah in a Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game.

The Beavers (13-11, 6-8) are 3-6 in true road games and 2-2 in neutral site contests this season.

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck gave credit to Utah for executing well on defense.

“We didn't shoot the ball well enough. I thought they were disruptive. They switched out on things and made us kind of beat them one-on-one. It seemed like we missed a thousand layups in this game,” Rueck said.

Oregon State never led in the contest as Utah jumped out to the early lead and was up 21-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Utah (17-9, 8-6) extended its lead to 15 points late in the third quarter before Oregon State tried to make a run. The Beavers put together a couple of stops and got scores in the paint from Ellie Mack and Jelena Mitrovic to cut the lead to 57-46.

Oregon State then forced a turnover as time was running down and Talia von Oelhoffen scored and drew a foul as the quarter ended. It looked like von Oelhoffen would have the chance to trim the lead to eight points going into the fourth quarter, but after a video review the officials decided that the shot and the foul both occurred after time had expired.

The Beavers were not able to put a rally together in the low-scoring fourth quarter.

Mack led the Beavers with 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Von Oelhoffen had 11 points and six rebounds. Posts Kennedy Brown and Jelena Mitrovic each had eight points and freshman guard AJ Marotte scored eight points off the bench.

Jenna Johnson and Brynna Maxwell each had 12 points to lead Utah.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Oregon State committed just five turnovers and the Beavers and Utes each scored 28 points in the paint. Utah did have an advantage at the free-throw line, making all 12 of its attempts while the Beavers went 6 for 8 at the line.

The Utes also outscored Oregon State from beyond the arc, making 8 of 30 3-point attempts, with the Beavers connecting on 4 of 20 shots from deep.

Rueck said Utah did a great job of creating offense in transition. The Utes were credited with just 10 fast break points, but they did a good job of getting out quickly and creating quality shot attempts early in the shot clock.

“I was really impressed by their transition,” Rueck said.

Oregon State will finish up the road trip with a game at Colorado at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.