OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall at No. 8 Arizona

Oregon State stayed close for three quarters on Sunday at No. 8 Arizona, but the Wildcats pulled away for a 73-61 victory in the Pac-12 women’s basketball game in Tucson, Arizona.

The game was the first in a stretch of five consecutive games against top-25 opponents for the Beavers, who will play a makeup game at No. 2 Stanford on Wednesday.

The Wildcats (17-3, 7-3 Pac-12) pulled away on multiple occasions, but the Beavers answered to stay in the game. In the second quarter, Arizona built a 27-17 lead before Oregon State rallied back to trail 36-34 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Wildcats built a nine-point lead and once again the Beavers fought back and trailed 49-47 entering the fourth. But Oregon State (11-7, 4-4) was not able to take the lead and was unable to answer the Wildcats’ final run.

“I liked the way we played. I thought we were gritty and tough. We’re a developing team, we’ve got talent, it’s just a tough place to play against a really tough team,” said Oregon State coach Scott Rueck.

The Beavers struggled in the first half against the Wildcats aggressive defense and committed multiple turnovers when trapped at the top of the key. Arizona was able to turn several of those giveaways into easy baskets. For the game, Oregon State committed 16 turnovers to just three for Arizona.

“I thought turnovers really hurt us today throughout the game and they’re going to make you really pay for that, and they did today,” Rueck said.

The Oregon State coach also thought the Wildcats did a good job on the offensive glass. Arizona had 11 offensive rebounds and scored 13 second-chance points.

“That’s what hurt us most. Their offensive rebounds were just backbreakers,” Rueck said.

Because of their advantages in turnovers and offensive rebounds, the Wildcats generated 64 field goal attempts to 43 for the Beavers.

Talia von Oelhoffen led Oregon State with 17 points. Kennedy Brown had nine points and eight rebounds and Taya Corosdale had nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists while playing all 40 minutes.

Cate Reese led the Wildcats with 19 points and eight rebounds. Koi Love added 16 points and Sam Thomas had 10.

