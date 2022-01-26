OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall at Washington State, 58-51

Oregon State started off cold against Washington State on Wednesday in a Pac-12 Conference women's basketball game in Pullman, Washington.

The Beavers scored just six points in the opening quarter and the Cougars took control of the contest, taking a 58-51 victory.

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said the team did not perform well offensively or defensively against the Cougars.

"It was a struggle on both ends," he said. "They run their offense with a lot of pace. Obviously, it's a veteran team and we had a hard time defending (Johanna) Teder at the beginning. I thought she was the difference. We didn't defend well enough to win and then obviously we didn't shoot very well today."

Teder, a junior guard, scored a game-high 17 points for the Cougars (11-6, 3-3).

Oregon State (9-5, 2-2) made a quick push early in the third quarter, scoring six unanswered points to draw even at 25-25. But Washington State immediately responded with a 6-0 run of its own.

The Cougars held a 42-35 lead entering the fourth quarter and pushed that advantage to 10 points with a 3-pointer by Ula Motuga. The Cougars' ultimately stretched their lead to 12 and were never seriously threatened down the stretch.

Oregon State shot 34% from the field (19 for 56) and 8% on 3-pointers, making 1 of 12.

Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 10 points and Kennedy Brown added eight. AJ Marotte and Emily Codding each scored seven.

Rueck said the performance of Marotte, a freshman, was one of the bright spots of the day.

"I thought AJ really gave us great minutes today," Rueck said. "We were looking for some kind of a spark and I though AJ's speed, athleticism, that was hard for them to guard."

Wednesday's game was originally scheduled to be played last Friday but was postponed due to COVID issues in the Washington State program.

Oregon State will return home this weekend for games against USC on Friday and UCLA on Sunday at Gill Coliseum. The USC game will begin at 7 p.m. and the UCLA game, which had previously been scheduled for a noon start, will begin at 2 p.m.

