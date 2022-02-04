OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall to Sun Devils, 67-57

The Oregon State women's basketball team was outscored 23-10 in the fourth quarter on Friday night in a 67-57 loss at Arizona State.

The Beavers held a five-point lead in the fourth quarter after a basket by center Jelena Mitrovic. But the Sun Devils went on a 10-0 run to take a lead they would not relinquish.

Two technical fouls were called on Oregon State in the final minute and Arizona State converted all four resulting free throws to seal the victory in what had been a three-point game.

Talia von Oelhoffen scored 16 points and Mitrovic added 13 for the Beavers (11-6, 4-3 Pac-12).

Jade Loville scored 33 points to lead the Sun Devils.

Oregon State will play at No. 8 Arizona at 11 a.m. Sunday.

