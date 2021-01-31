OSU women's basketball: Beavers fend off Utes down stretch for road win

Oregon State was clinging to a four-point lead in the closing minutes of its fourth game in eight days Sunday afternoon.

Coach Scott Rueck called a timeout as the Beavers were close to getting called for a 10-second count in the backcourt.

All Rueck was hoping for on the ensuing inbounds play was to get the ball over half court and avoid a violation.

Instead, Sasha Goforth was able to break free, Talia von Oelhoffen delivered a perfect pass and Goforth went in for the basket that helped keep Utah and bay.

The Beavers then made enough free throws down the stretch to come away with an 84-74 Pac-12 women's basketball win over the Utes before a smattering of fans at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

“It was definitely a little bit of a turning point, you know because like you said there came a point where it was a two-point game so we just had to keep putting it on them and not letting up and I think that kind of emphasized that,” Goforth said of the inbounds play.

Goforth lined up on the half court line with Taylor Jones in front of her. She jabbed her defender and went around a screen by Jones and von Oelhoffen hit her in stride.