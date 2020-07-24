OSU women's basketball: Beavers form partnership with branding expert to help players achieve career success

“Scott is one of the most caring people you will ever meet,” Darlow said. “Because of that, when I was preparing to launch the course, he was one of the first coaches I called. I knew from our previous work together that he would jump at any opportunity to help his student athletes prepare for life after basketball. “Family" is not just a word for this program, it’s a way of life.”

In a statement provided by Oregon State, Rueck praised the opportunity that the partnership will provide the athletes who come through his program.

“Jeremy Darlow is one of the best branding minds in sports and having him work with our students in person, on campus, every week, gives each of our team members an unparalleled opportunity to learn from him and to shape and build their personal brands,” Rueck said. “Our program is dedicated to helping our students grow on and off the court and prepare for life beyond Oregon State, and this partnership is another reflection of that vision."

Darlow is a former director of marketing for Adidas football and baseball, and has developed marketing plans for elite professional athletes such as Lionel Messi, Aaron Rogers and Kris Bryant. He recently published his third book, The Darlow Rules: 75 Rules to Becoming an Elite Marketer.