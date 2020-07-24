OSU women's basketball: Beavers form partnership with branding expert to help players achieve career success

Over the past decade, Oregon State has steadily developed into one of the top women’s college basketball programs in the nation. Now, the school has taken an innovative step to ensure its players are successful in their careers long after their playing days end.
Last week, OSU announced that its women’s basketball program has launched a partnership with Jeremy Darlow, a brand consultant who has worked with some of the top athletes in the world, to help student-athletes build their personal brands in order to achieve long-term success off the court.
Darlow will work from the Corvallis campus on a full-time basis and will work face-to-face with players to help them develop personal plans to reach their career goals.
“On the court, Oregon State women’s basketball is a national championship level team; off the court, this program is now at the forefront of athlete brand development, and we plan to further that lead with this new partnership,” Darlow told the Corvallis Gazette-Times when reached by email.
An 2003 graduate of Oregon State, Darlow always planned to return to Corvallis to help his alma mater boost its brand. A longtime friendship with OSU coach Scott Rueck helped perpetuate his relationship with the program and made Darlow feel like the partnership was a perfect fit.
“Scott is one of the most caring people you will ever meet,” Darlow said. “Because of that, when I was preparing to launch the course, he was one of the first coaches I called. I knew from our previous work together that he would jump at any opportunity to help his student athletes prepare for life after basketball. “Family" is not just a word for this program, it’s a way of life.”
In a statement provided by Oregon State, Rueck praised the opportunity that the partnership will provide the athletes who come through his program.
“Jeremy Darlow is one of the best branding minds in sports and having him work with our students in person, on campus, every week, gives each of our team members an unparalleled opportunity to learn from him and to shape and build their personal brands,” Rueck said. “Our program is dedicated to helping our students grow on and off the court and prepare for life beyond Oregon State, and this partnership is another reflection of that vision."
Darlow is a former director of marketing for Adidas football and baseball, and has developed marketing plans for elite professional athletes such as Lionel Messi, Aaron Rogers and Kris Bryant. He recently published his third book, The Darlow Rules: 75 Rules to Becoming an Elite Marketer.
He also recently announced partnerships with the athletic departments for Washington State University and Bowling Green State University. But Oregon State will be the only school in the nation where Darlow is teaching full-time and in-person.
“Exposure is an advantage that athletes at all levels have over the general student or working professional,” Darlow said. “The further one goes in her or his career, the more exposure opportunities there are. However, every athlete takes the jersey off for the last time at some point in their life. It’s those individuals who prepared for that day by building a brand in something other than sports that are set up to succeed in life after the game. That’s the goal for the athletes I work with. We’re building plans for the next forty years, not four.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!