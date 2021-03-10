OSU women's basketball: Beavers get a much-needed break

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Beavers went to USC for a blowout win, followed by an upset of then-No. 8 UCLA for their defining victory of the season and the one that put the Beavers very much in the conversation for a possible at-larger berth in the NCAA tournament.

They added an upset of Oregon on the road and then beat California and Oregon in the first two rounds of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

“When you think about it it's been quite the grind,” Rueck said. “And part of it is the level of teams that we've been competing against. There hasn't been a possession off, to be honest, because all these have been playoff games for us, too. … Our back's been against the wall for a while now.

“You think back to the USC game, ultimately that was a must-win for our team. The Cal game the other day, that's a must-win. So that had a funky pressure to it. So this team's been really grinding, our staff's been really grinding.”

The break from preparing for an opponent will allow the Beavers the opportunity to rest their bodies and minds, and to take a look at the positives and negatives over the past three weeks and see what they can glean from both.