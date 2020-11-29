OSU women's basketball: Beavers get contributions up and down the roster

“You look at what Taylor did a year ago, just aggressive, just I'm here to play, I'm here to win, give me the ball, let me do my thing, I just love the game, I want to play, I'm going to play as hard as I can,” Rueck said. “And there's just joy that comes off of her when she plays. Sasha’s in the same mold, just super aggressive, skilled, athletic. And so she can have such an impact. …

“There's one speed that she plays at, and that's all out all the time. And we saw that from the beginning. She took the floor tonight with the right mentality. We don't think a freshman needs to wait for anything. It's a basketball game, you've played a lot of them, let's go. And that's what she brought tonight. She impacts every possession defensively with her length, she can stretch the floor — that mid-range pull up that you saw on the third quarter was so nice — and then she finished at the rim.”

Goforth is just one of a handful of newcomers to the program, and all of them had a chance to get their feet wet on Saturday.

At times, it may have seemed a bit choppy on both ends of the floor, but that’s to be expected for being so early in the season. Especially after such a wacky offseason with the coronavirus pandemic limiting so much over the past few months.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}