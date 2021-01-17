OSU women's basketball: Beavers hang early before No. 11 Wildcats pull away

Pueyo hit her fourth 3 of the half for a double-figure lead and the Beavers managed just a Jones free throw during the stretch.

“That's just who we are,” Rueck said of giving up a run at the end of the half. “Our depth is developing and that is where we saw the biggest loss of a preseason. That hurts us because our younger players have not had the experience to develop and so when we need to go to the bench to maintain that same scoring level, maintain that same defensive intensity level, that's where you've seen a drop and a dip.

“Give (Arizona) a lot of credit for upping their pressure during that time, we just missed shots. I felt like we got several good looks during that stretch and just missed. … But that was the key stretch of the game. It was the same against Oregon. It's when Utah, it's when Washington State got back in a game against us so it's something we got to get better at no question.”

Pueyo had 15 point in the half, which tied her career high. McDonald added 10 points as the Wildcats finished the half 13 for 30 after starting the game 0 for 6. Arizona was 7 for 11 from deep, led by Pueyo’s 4-for-4 effort.