OSU women's basketball: Beavers have anothet game postponed

OSU WOMEN

Oregon State players huddle around coach Scott Rueck.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Oregon State’s women’s basketball game at Arizona State scheduled for Friday night has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Sun Devils’ program.

It’s the sixth straight game the Beavers (3-3, 1-3 Pac-12) have had postponed; the first five came as OSU was dealing with a positive COVID-19 test result and contact tracing protocols. The Beavers first paused their program on Dec. 20.

The Beavers have returned to full practice and hope to be able to play its Sunday game at No. 11 Arizona. The Wildcats take on No. 10 Oregon on Thursday.

The Ducks’ game Sunday at ASU was also postponed on Monday.

