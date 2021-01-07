OSU women's basketball: Beavers have areas to improve when they return to court

The Beavers gave up 17 offensive rebounds to the Cougars and Rueck said that was the biggest difference in the game. In the last 5 minutes of the game, the Beavers had just one rebound (defensive) while the Cougars grabbed seven (three offensive).

Over the previous five seasons, the Beavers were giving up 11.24 offensive rebounds a game. Through the first six games this season, they have allowed 13.3.

“We're in kind of uncharted territory for an Oregon State team right now when it comes to giving up offensive rebounds,” Rueck said. “We are typically one, two or three in the nation in defensive rebounds year after year. I think you could look back and I think it's probably eight years right now where we've been a top-three defensive rebounding team where teams don't get second chances and that's why we have been able to win, that's why we have maintained a momentum and been able to come down and have good offensive possessions after another because we get stops.”

While it had been a rough start for the Beavers, Rueck was still upbeat and optimistic about the rest of the season.