OSU women's basketball: Beavers hire Huth, Hunter as assistant coaches

San Diego players earned a total of seven all-WCC honors during Hunter’s two seasons with the team. Before joining the Toros, Hunter was worked at McNary High, where she coached basketball and worked as a classroom assistant in special education for three years.

“I’m excited be back with the Oregon State program,” Hunter said. “I know first-hand what it means to be part of the OSU family, and I look forward to the opportunity to work with this outstanding group of coaches and student-athletes.

Hunter’s playing career at Oregon State was highlighted by some of the most successful campaigns in program history. Over the course of her four seasons, Hunter was part of two Pac-12 championship teams, made the NCAA tournament three times and was a key piece of OSU’s 2016 Final Four run.

She played in all 135 of Oregon State’s games over the course of her career, making 132 starts. At the time of her graduation, Hunter was fourth in Beavers history and 31st in Pac-12 history with 893 career rebounds. She memorably knocked down five 3-pointers to finish with 19 points and 12 rebounds, helping the Beavers overcome an 11-point deficit in the final seven minutes to take down Stanford at Gill Coliseum in 2016.

Following her graduation, Hunter played professionally in both Puerto Rico and Finland.