OSU women's basketball: Beavers hope to make a run at Pac-12 tournament

Oregon State has the opportunity to change its season this week at the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas.

The team did not enjoy its usual level of success in the regular season and must pin its NCAA tournament hopes on a strong performance this week. The Beavers (13-12, 6-9) open tournament play against Arizona State (12-13, 4-9) at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks. The winner will advance to face No. 1 seed Stanford at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Oregon State is 2-7 in its last nine games, including a 67-57 loss to the Sun Devils in Tempe, Arizona on Feb. 4.

“This has been a rough stretch for us, certainly. Schedule’s been tough, conference is good and we’ve come up short a bunch against very good teams,” said Oregon State coach Scott Rueck.

He did note that the Beavers played the seventh-toughest schedule in the country according to the Massey Ratings and were without starting center Taylor Jones for their Pac-12 schedule.

And he is proud of the way the team has continued to rally together and play hard despite any struggles it has faced.

“They’ve stayed engaged, they’ve stayed positive, they’ve continued to stay together through it,” Rueck said.

He pointed to the team’s defensive effort in the second half on Saturday at Colorado. Oregon State gave up 42 points in the first half and then held the Buffaloes to 18 second-half points.

“We held Colorado to 18 points in the second half. We just had a massive scoring drought ourselves. That stupid ball wouldn’t go in for us, but we still got good looks,” Rueck said. “We looked at our Utah game, and we looked at the shots we made and we looked at the shots we missed, and we’re getting good looks, they just didn’t go in for us.”

In Wednesday’s matchup with Arizona State, one task is clear: The Beavers must do a much better job defending Sun Devils guard Jade Loville, who scored 33 points in the first meeting and answered every Oregon State run throughout the game.

“We know them better. Certainly we’d like to do a better job on Jade than we did last time. She had such an amazing game, we can’t let that happen again,” Rueck said.

Oregon State has made the NCAA tournament seven times under Rueck and would have been a high seed in the 2019-20 season if the tournament had been held. The Beavers had been on the tournament bubble for weeks until the losses at Colorado and Utah.

Even though the team now faces long odds to make the tournament, Rueck wants the players to take the same approach they would in any other season.

“You’re just trying to be the best you can be. I would say that if we were in the one seed or the 12 seed. We’re trying to play our best basketball right now. Certainly the tournament, we’re all zero and zero, you’ve got an opportunity, you know, to make a run. It’s postseason. It’s fun,” Rueck said. “It is a bit of new life. What are we going to do with it?”

