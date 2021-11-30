OSU women's basketball: Beavers host Pacific before December road trips

The 23rd-ranked Oregon State women’s basketball team did not have the success it was looking for on its Thanksgiving weekend trip to Florida.

In neutral-site losses to Michigan (61-52) and Notre Dame (64-62) the Beavers committed too many fouls and turnovers, and did not shoot well enough to overcome those mistakes.

“Every team needs to find its identity at some point and that’s what we’re in the process of doing,” Rueck said in his postgame interview on Saturday. “These were two great, tough, but great lessons for this group going forward.”

While the results were disappointing, Rueck was proud of his team’s competitiveness and attitude during both games. These are the times when leadership begins to emerge and he sees that process taking shape.

“The reality is we have some growing to do. We’ve got to continue to get better and learn and stick with it and stay positive through it and stay together through it. This team demonstrated that,” Rueck said.

The Beavers will host Pacific (2-4) at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the program’s annual Beyond the Classroom game. Hundreds of students will be in attendance for the contest against the Tigers of the West Coast Conference.

Freshman guard Anaya James is the Tigers’ leading scorer, averaging 13 points per game, followed closely by freshman center Elizabeth Elliott (12.8 ppg). Pacific has wins over William Jessup and Cal State Bakersfield.

Oregon State is 5-0 all-time against Pacific.

Goodbye to Gill

Wednesday’s contest is the last home game for the Beavers until after Christmas. The team will take a short break from competition this weekend and return to action with a two-game East Coast trip the following weekend. Oregon State will play at Monmouth on Dec. 10 and at Villanova on Dec. 12.

The team will then travel to Hawaii for games against Idaho on Dec 17 and Northern Iowa on Dec. 19. The Beavers will finally return to Gill Coliseum to host North Carolina Central on Dec. 28 in its final nonconference game.

Beavers drop in poll

As was expected, Oregon State fell in this week’s Associated Press poll and is now No. 23 in the ranking. Three other Pac-12 Conference schools are ranked this week: Stanford is No. 4, Arizona is No. 7, and Oregon is No. 18. South Carolina was a unanimous choice in the top spot.

Big quarter for von Oelhoffen

Oregon State’s fourth-quarter rally against Notre Dame on Saturday was sparked by freshman guard Talia von Oelhoffen. She played the entire quarter, scoring 20 points on 6 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. She also went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line. Von Oelhoffen finished with 25 points for the game. Oregon State women's basketball staff confirmed that von Oelhoffen's 20-point quarter is the record high for the program. The NCAA made the switch to quarters in 2015.

