OSU women's basketball: Beavers know defense the key to successful stretch run

There was also a realization by the players finally understanding the importance of the defensive effort, and how much they could control. That’s been tough with so many players in new positions this season.

“This week we really focused on how impactful we need to be and like, literally, how hard you actually have to play for 40 minutes,” Rueck said. “We're talented enough offensively that there's been a little bit of we kind of lull ourselves to sleep sometimes because maybe the offense comes quick and then we relax and oh there's a run right back at us.

“And so I think it's just maybe a collective acceptance of how high of a priority that end of the floor needs to be for this team. Anytime you're dealing with reality and you're addressing reality, you take a step forward. And so that's what this team did and that's why I was so happy for them because that's what it's going to take for us to continue to be successful.”

Having the opportunity to consistently play and or practice has also helped. That was evident on Friday when the Beavers forced a USC team that had won four of five into a 20-for-63 shooting performance after a 7-for-14 clip in the first quarter.