OSU women's basketball: Beavers know defense the key to successful stretch run

For years under Scott Rueck, the Oregon State women’s basketball program has been known for the way it plays defense.
The goal game in and game out is to make the opponent uncomfortable by taking the shots the Beavers wanted them to take.
But in this disjointed season, that has been the area of concern and frustration at times as the Beavers have struggled to put consistently play to the level needed to find success in the Pac-12.
“A collective defensive performance with very few mistakes has been elusive for us,” Rueck said Friday evening. “We've had amazing stretches, but to put 40 minutes together, that hasn't happened as often as we would like and as often as is needed.”
But on Friday in the Galen Center, that’s what the Beavers were able to accomplish in a dominating 77-52 Pac-12 victory.
“Today was basketball as it should be, for Oregon State,” Rueck said.
One of the major reasons for the lack of growth on that end of the floor has been all the disruptions caused by COVID-19 protocols that have meant long stretched without practices or games.
The staff has had to pick and choose what aspects of the defense to address with the players. They have recently focused on defending the 3-point line better and battling for rebounds.
There was also a realization by the players finally understanding the importance of the defensive effort, and how much they could control. That’s been tough with so many players in new positions this season.
“This week we really focused on how impactful we need to be and like, literally, how hard you actually have to play for 40 minutes,” Rueck said. “We're talented enough offensively that there's been a little bit of we kind of lull ourselves to sleep sometimes because maybe the offense comes quick and then we relax and oh there's a run right back at us.
“And so I think it's just maybe a collective acceptance of how high of a priority that end of the floor needs to be for this team. Anytime you're dealing with reality and you're addressing reality, you take a step forward. And so that's what this team did and that's why I was so happy for them because that's what it's going to take for us to continue to be successful.”
Having the opportunity to consistently play and or practice has also helped. That was evident on Friday when the Beavers forced a USC team that had won four of five into a 20-for-63 shooting performance after a 7-for-14 clip in the first quarter.
Oregon State also dominated the glass, outrebounding USC 44-25 and allowing only five offensive rebounds. That challenge will be much more difficult on Sunday against No. 8 UCLA.
“When we've had those opportunities we've seen a lot of growth and so (Friday) I thought was just a huge step forward,” Rueck said. “It was really a fun performance. The team played as you would hope for 40 minutes on both ends of the floor and so I just told them after the game I couldn't be happier for them. You know, it was just one of those days that felt great because we've competed right we executed and found a way to get it done and so a good day for our program as we go forward.”