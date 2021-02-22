OSU women's basketball: Beavers making case for NCAA tournament bid

Oregon State also moved up to No. 34 in the NET rankings, which the NCAA selection committee uses to help determine the field of 64, following Sunday's action.

Washington State (10-10, 8-10), which has been talked about as being the fifth Pac-12 team to be in the tournament field, is No. 41 in the NET. Stanford was No. 2, Oregon No. 7, UCLA No. 9 and Arizona No. 12 heading into Monday's action.

It’s been quite the journey for the Beavers to get to this point and the chance to earn their way into the field.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

"Everybody in this program, I mean we're used to the tournament and not that we take it for granted but it's absolutely the expectation when you start the year,” coach Scott Rueck said Sunday. “We knew with a lot of new faces, a lot of talent, that we had a chance to get there. The way the season’s played out, obviously that has been in doubt. I mean we lost a couple tough ones in December that man you wish you could have them back. You know the pauses certainly have slowed our progress.”

With that rough start, the Beavers set a goal to be the best team they could be by the end of the regular season. And that appears to be the case after holding the Bruins to a season-low 27.6% (21 for 76) shooting performance and outrebounding the Bruins 45-39.