OSU women's basketball: Beavers need wins to make NCAA tournament

In the latest bracketology projections by ESPN’s Charlie Crème, the Oregon State women’s basketball team is in the “next four out” category for the NCAA tournament.
That means the Beavers, who enter this weekend 6-6 overall and 4-6 in Pac-12 play, have some work to do if they want to extend their run of six straight tournament berths that dates back to the 2013-14 season.
What must they do?
“My answer to that is typically, year in and year out, well if you win you don't have to worry about it,” coach Scott Rueck said Wednesday afternoon. “Just win, and so that's where our focus is right now. You can take nothing for granted. We need to win games, bottom line, and then take it out of people's hands.
“That's been my philosophy forever. I don't want to be a bubble team, I want this team to be able to compete, earn a spot like we've done for so many years now.”
The Beavers, who were ranked No. 52 in the NET rankings, which are used to help determine tournament teams, after Tuesday’s results, are coming off a tough loss to Stanford in a game they went toe-to-toe with the No. 6 Cardinal for 25 minutes before Stanford broke the game open.
Just playing games consistently would be a good start. The Beavers have had nine games postponed that have yet to be made up. Some of those postponements were due to COVID-19 issues in the Beavers’ program, and some due to their opponents’ issues.
“It's been difficult, of course, been dealt a tough hand for a young team trying to gain some consistency and grow as a team with the disruptions that we've had,” Rueck said. “So we've had to battle through that adversity but here, if we can get into these next three weeks and have consistency and a schedule we can count on and remain able to play and our opponents as well, we've got an opportunity.”
The closing stretch begins with a trip to Los Angeles to take on USC at 2:30 p.m. Friday and then No. 8 UCLA at 1 p.m. Sunday. Road wins against either or both of those teams would certainly help in the NET. USC is No. 56 and UCLA No. 8 in those rankings.
USC (10-8, 8-7) has been on a roll as of late, winning four out of five games and seven of 10, including two wins over Washington State.
The return of Alissa Pili, the reigning Pac-12 freshman of the year, has been a big reason for USC’s recent success. Pili is averaging 9.6 points per game over her eight games.
“Such a versatile, talented player, such a unique player,” Rueck said. “She's just fun to watch. I wouldn't want to guard her, but she's fun to watch. She's just a handful in the post and can certainly step out. And that's made them deeper. You know, they're a fairly young team. And so they're growing and have played well of late and so no surprise.”
Point guard Endyia Rogers has also been a big part of the turnaround. She leads the Trojans with 16.7 points per game while Jordan Sanders chips in 12.9. USC has seven players averaging at least 7.0 points per game.
“Rodgers is just a dynamic point guard, they've got size inside, they've got capable shooters on the perimeter, and they've been shooting the ball very well,” Rueck said. “So it doesn't surprise me that they've found ways to win.”
While the Beavers have three scheduled games left in the regular season and at least one at the Pac-12 tournament, Rueck hinted Wednesday they could play a couple makeup games. That could mean a second game next week — the Beavers play at Oregon on Feb. 28 — and possibly another after/during the conference tournament.
Win some or most of those games and the Beavers might just play themselves into the NCAA tournament.
“If you look at the teams on our schedule, USC is a bubble team right now as well, just a couple spots below us in the net,” Rueck said. “UCLA is highly rated. The game that would be rescheduled would be one that, I believe, will help us, Oregon is a highly rated team in the net that would help us. And then the Pac-12 tournament, certainly would give us opportunities as well. …
“So I think we're in a position where we could play our way in and that's what we've been hoping for the opportunity to do. So I think there's lots of basketball left, and we have a great opportunity in front of us right now.”