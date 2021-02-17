OSU women's basketball: Beavers need wins to make NCAA tournament

Point guard Endyia Rogers has also been a big part of the turnaround. She leads the Trojans with 16.7 points per game while Jordan Sanders chips in 12.9. USC has seven players averaging at least 7.0 points per game.

“Rodgers is just a dynamic point guard, they've got size inside, they've got capable shooters on the perimeter, and they've been shooting the ball very well,” Rueck said. “So it doesn't surprise me that they've found ways to win.”

While the Beavers have three scheduled games left in the regular season and at least one at the Pac-12 tournament, Rueck hinted Wednesday they could play a couple makeup games. That could mean a second game next week — the Beavers play at Oregon on Feb. 28 — and possibly another after/during the conference tournament.

Win some or most of those games and the Beavers might just play themselves into the NCAA tournament.

“If you look at the teams on our schedule, USC is a bubble team right now as well, just a couple spots below us in the net,” Rueck said. “UCLA is highly rated. The game that would be rescheduled would be one that, I believe, will help us, Oregon is a highly rated team in the net that would help us. And then the Pac-12 tournament, certainly would give us opportunities as well. …

“So I think we're in a position where we could play our way in and that's what we've been hoping for the opportunity to do. So I think there's lots of basketball left, and we have a great opportunity in front of us right now.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.