OSU women's basketball: Beavers open Pac-12 at home in early December

With just a little over a week to go until the start of the 2020-21 women’s basketball season, the Pac-12 Conference announced its schedule on Monday.

Each team will play 22 conference games this season, meaning for the first time teams will play a double-round robin slate. The conference season is usually 18 games.

Conference play will start the week of Dec. 4-7 for No. 18 Oregon State with the Beavers facing Colorado and Utah over that stretch.

The first of two rivalry games with Oregon will take place between Dec. 10-14 inside Gill Coliseum. The second meeting in Eugene will be between Feb. 26 and March 1. That means there won’t be back-to-back rivalry games for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Oregon State heads to the Washington schools Dec. 18-21 and returns home to play the Los Angeles schools Jan. 1-4.

The Beavers head to Cal and Stanford Jan. 8-11 and are at the Arizona schools Jan. 14-18. It’s the only back-to-back, four-game road trip in conference play.