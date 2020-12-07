OSU women's basketball: Beavers overcome loss of Jones to foul trouble in win over Colorado

Scott Rueck was mostly right when he said “everybody wants to watch Taylor play” in reference to his standout sophomore post Taylor Jones.
It’s certainly true in the case of the players, coaches and fans of the Oregon State women’s basketball team. Likely even most general fans of the sport.
The one main exception would be the opposition having to play against her.
Jones has the ability to be a double-double machine each and every game, and the Beavers’ success, most would think, will depend on how well she performs this season.
But in Sunday’s Pac-12 opener against Colorado, Jones found herself on the bench with just over three minutes left in the first quarter with two personal fouls.
Rueck decided to sit Jones the rest of the first half. It could have been a big risk with so many new faces being incorporated into the lineup, but those who took her place filled in admirably.
It’s a good thing, as Jones had one of those games where she just couldn’t stay on the floor. She finished with three points and seven rebounds in 11 total minutes as she ended the game with four fouls.
“Taylor is a huge part of our team and she’s so hard to guard, so having her out was definitely a struggle,” said grad transfer Ellie Mack, who had 11 points and hit three 3-pointers in a 70-53 win. “But I think we're so deep and so versatile that we just had people that came off the bench that fit right in and we kind of figured it out from there.”
The No. 15 Beavers (3-0, 1-0), who host Utah at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Pac-12 action, got quality contributions from both redshirt freshman Jelena Mitrovic and grad transfer Jovana Subasic in Jones’ place.
Mitrovic scored five points and grabbed 12 rebounds in 18 minutes while Subasic also played the center spot and had four points in 10 minutes.
Those contributions, against a team like Colorado that Rueck said likes to play through the post, could go a long way as the Beavers navigate the conference slate.
"Jelena had to really grow, that's why I was so happy with her,” Rueck said. “Jovana has played a lot of four for us to this point, and is playing a little more five lately and practicing getting reps. So for her, she was thrown to the wolves (Sunday) just a little bit against a team that is so post-oriented. They want to come inside, they want to score at the rim all day. So our fives are under attack the whole game. … I thought those two gave us great minutes in Taylor's absence.”
Senior point guard Aleah Goodman said it’s obviously different and harder playing without Jones but that she was pleased with the way her teammates elevated to the challenge.
“We know what Jelena could do so to see her come on the floor and the first Pac-12 game and show everyone else what she's capable of, I'm super proud of her,” said Goodman, who led the way with 24 points. “And then, obviously, Yo is getting more comfortable with our system and she played awesome minutes for us.”
Mitrovic had three fouls and Subasic two by halftime, but they were able to stay on the floor as only Subasic picked up a foul in the second half.
“I’ve got to watch film to figure out the fouls but to be in foul trouble like that, hopefully not typical of our team,” Rueck said.
Goforth honored
Freshman guard Sasha Goforth was named the Pac-12’s freshman of the week after averaging 17.5 points in two games.
Goforth had a career-high 24 in the win over San Francisco and scored 11 straight Beavers points early in the fourth quarter to help them break away.
She is averaging 15.3 points per game and has scored in double figures in all three games.
