OSU women's basketball: Beavers overcome loss of Jones to foul trouble in win over Colorado

Scott Rueck was mostly right when he said “everybody wants to watch Taylor play” in reference to his standout sophomore post Taylor Jones.

It’s certainly true in the case of the players, coaches and fans of the Oregon State women’s basketball team. Likely even most general fans of the sport.

The one main exception would be the opposition having to play against her.

Jones has the ability to be a double-double machine each and every game, and the Beavers’ success, most would think, will depend on how well she performs this season.

But in Sunday’s Pac-12 opener against Colorado, Jones found herself on the bench with just over three minutes left in the first quarter with two personal fouls.

Rueck decided to sit Jones the rest of the first half. It could have been a big risk with so many new faces being incorporated into the lineup, but those who took her place filled in admirably.

It’s a good thing, as Jones had one of those games where she just couldn’t stay on the floor. She finished with three points and seven rebounds in 11 total minutes as she ended the game with four fouls.