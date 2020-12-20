 Skip to main content
OSU women's basketball: Beavers pausing team activities; Monday's game postponed

OSU WOMEN

Oregon State players huddle around coach Scott Rueck.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

No. 21 Oregon State’s women’s basketball game against Washington on Monday has been postponed indefinitely and the Beavers are pausing team activities due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 inside the program, the school announced on Sunday.

The Beavers (3-3, 1-3 Pac-12) were to take on the Huskies at 2 p.m.

Oregon State is coming off a tough 61-55 loss to Washington State on Saturday after the Cougars scored the final eight points of the contest.

The Beavers are not scheduled to play again until hosting UCLA on Jan. 1.

