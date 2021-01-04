OSU women's basketball: Beavers postpone games against Cal, No. 1 Stanford

Oregon State's women's basketball team has not taken the court to face an opponent since playing Washington State on Dec. 19 in Pullman, Washington.

That layoff will continue again this week as the Beavers announced Monday their scheduled Pac-12 games this weekend against Cal and No. 1 Stanford set for the Bay Area have been postponed as the program remains on pause due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing protocols within the program.

Oregon State has been on pause since a day after their 61-55 loss to the Cougars. That caused the postponement of their scheduled game at Washington on Dec. 21 and led to the postponement of this past weekend's schedule home games with UCLA and USC.

The Beavers (3-3, 1-3) are next scheduled to play at Arizona State on Jan. 15, pending COVID-19 testing and contact tracing protocols. Oregon State is ninth in the Pac-12 standings, ahead of Washington (1-5), USC (1-5) and Cal (0-6).

