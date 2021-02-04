OSU women's basketball: Beavers postpone this weekend's home games

The Oregon State women’s basketball team’s games this weekend at home against Arizona and Arizona State have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Beavers’ program.

Oregon State was scheduled to play the No. 9 Wildcats at 4 p.m. Friday and the Sun Devils at noon on Sunday.

It is the second time the Beavers have had an issue within the program. They missed six straight games, starting with a Dec. 21 game at Washington. The pause also forced the postponement of games against UCLA and USC at home and road games against Stanford, Cal and Arizona State.

Oregon State returned to play at Arizona on Jan. 17. Its next scheduled game against Washington at home on Jan. 22 was postponed to Jan. 26.

The Beavers are coming off a stretch of playing four games in eight days. They won the last three, including a sweep on the road against Colorado and Utah.

Oregon State is next scheduled to play No. 6 Stanford at home on Feb. 12 with its final scheduled home game set for Feb. 14 against California.

Arizona was on pause and missed last weekend’s road trip to the Los Angeles schools. The Wildcats are slated to play at Oregon on Monday. The Ducks were also off last week and postponed Friday’s home game with Arizona State but will play UC Davis on Saturday at home.

