OSU women's basketball: Beavers prepare for opener against Loyola Marymount

Newcomers Téa Adams and Emily Codding played in front of fans at Gill Coliseum for the first time on Saturday in an exhibition victory over Western Washington.

Adams, a graduate transfer from San Diego State, said that was the most fans she had ever played on front of at any level. Codding, a graduate transfer from Saint Mary’s, said she and Adams noticed the crowd long before the game even started.

“We went up there to start warming up for that exhibition game and 56 minutes are on the clock and I look over at Tea and I was like, ‘There are already all of these people here. This is insane,’” Codding said at a press conference on Wednesday. “It was just like a really fun thing to see all of these people want to come for an exhibition game. You can tell they want to be there, they want to be a part of our journey. I’m excited to see how many people show up for our regular season games.”

That opportunity arrives Friday night when the Beavers will host Loyola Marymount in their official season opener at 8 p.m. The Lions tipped off their season on Tuesday with a 61-58 loss at UC Santa Barbara.

Codding and Adams both admitted to feeling a little left out on Tuesday as other teams started their regular seasons. Adams said she watched some of San Diego State's season-opening victory over Cal State Los Angeles.

"College basketball season is so exciting, we're just ready to be a part of it," Adams said.

Even though the Beavers’ 73-43 victory over Western Washington doesn’t count, it did give the players the opportunity to play a different squad.

“It was really good for us, I think, to get that exhibition under our belt,” Adams said.

Coach Scott Rueck said the team has been extremely focused in practice this week.

“Our exhibition game on Saturday was great for us. Once you get into games, everything we talk about has more context to it and so it matters a little bit more, they can picture it a little more clearly,” Rueck said.

Rueck said scouting Loyola Marymount is challenging, both because it is so early in the season and because this is the team’s first season under new head coach Aarika Hughes, who was previously on the staff at USC.

“Aarica is going to do a great job there. I’m excited for her, she played at Southridge High School, so she’s one of ours,” Rueck said.

Ariel Johnson, a 5-foot-9 guard, led the Lions against UC Santa Barbara with 19 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

“Ariel Johnson is a heck of a player, I know that. Been watching her forever. She had a great game last night, is a great player and she’s kind of the head of the snake if you want to say that. She’s the one that makes them go,” Rueck said.

The Lions used just seven players in their season debut. By contrast, Rueck rotated players constantly in the exhibition.

“I love our depth. That’s the thing I think we saw the other day. There were some clunky parts of our exhibition game, for sure, but there were moments of brilliance,” Rueck said. “I just left going, ‘Man, there’s a lot of potential out here.’ … We’re just scratching the surface of what we’ve got.”

