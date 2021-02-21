OSU women's basketball: Beavers pull away down the stretch to upset No. 8 UCLA

“Just a cold-blooded three,” Rueck said of von Oelhoffen’s shot. “I thought that was one of the biggest shots of the game. They went and zone out of a timeout, and she's just like OK. Aleah hits her and she hits a deep 3 like it's a layup.”

Michaela Onyenwere scored four straight for the Bruins (13-4, 11-4) but Goodman drained a 3 and Jones scored inside to push the lead to 68-61 with 58 seconds left.

OSU hit three free throws before a late 3-pointer by the Bruins capped the scoring.

“We got the stops today defensively, where you think about a close game earlier against Washington State, I mean that was absolutely winnable game but we just weren't ready to win it yet. We just didn't have enough experience to close them out,” Rueck said. “Now we do.”

The Beavers forced the Bruins into a season-low 27.6% (21 for 76) shooting performance two days after UCLA shot 27 for 57 and lit up No. 13 Oregon for an 83-56 win.

UCLA was just 5 for 22 from beyond the 3-point line Sunday after hitting six in the first quarter against the Ducks.