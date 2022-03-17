OSU women's basketball: Beavers rally to defeat Long Beach State, 70-59

Long Beach State made four of its first five 3-point attempts Thursday night at Gill Coliseum and built a 15-point lead over Oregon State late in the opening quarter.

But the Beavers found their footing and dominated the rest of the game en route to a 70-59 victory in a first-round matchup in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. Oregon State (15-13) will host the winner of Friday night’s game between Colorado State and Portland.

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck gave Long Beach State (19-9) credit for coming out with a good game plan and executing it well early in the game.

“It was a very impressive first quarter hitting six 3s for a team that is a good shooting team … they would probably not call themselves a great shooting team, yet they were great tonight shooting the ball. And so all the credit to them for that,” Rueck said.

Eight minutes into the opening quarter The Beach held a 26-11 lead. The Beavers then started to cut into that deficit. Post Kennedy Brown, who came off the bench on Thursday, scored five points in a row late in the quarter to cut the lead to 10 points.

Oregon State kept up the pressure in the second quarter and went into halftime trailing 35-30. The Beavers scored the first six points after the break, taking the lead on a layup by post Jelena Mitrovic.

Long Beach State tried to hold off the Beavers’ charge and regained a five-point advantage midway through the quarter. But Oregon State quickly took control of the game and extended its lead to as much as 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Unable to match Oregon State’s size, Long Beach State countered with an aggressive zone, hoping to entice the Beavers into taking more shots from beyond the arc. The Beavers did not take the bait and continued to look inside.

Brown had one of her best games of the season, finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Mitrovic added 14 points and made all six of her field-goal attempts. Redshirt senior forward Ellie Mack scored 11 points and had a game-high five assists.

The Beavers had 20 assists to eight for Long Beach State. Oregon State dominated on the glass, grabbing 50 total rebounds to 32 for The Beach. Because of their dominance inside, the Beavers made 27 of 49 field-goal attempts (55%) while Long Beach State was 20 for 75 (27%).

Justina King led Long Beach State with 20 points and Kianna Hamilton-Fisher made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.

The date and time of the Beavers’ second-round contest have not yet been determined. Those details are expected to be announced as soon as possible after Friday’s WNIT games are concluded.

