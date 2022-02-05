OSU women's basketball: Beavers regroup after loss to Sun Devils

The Oregon State women’s basketball team had very little time to regroup after a 67-57 loss to Arizona State on Friday.

The Beavers (11-6, 4-3 overall) face No. 8 Arizona (16-3, 6-3) at 11 a.m. Sunday in Tucson. The two teams met Jan. 13 in Corvallis and the Wildcats took a 55-53 victory. That is Oregon State’s only home loss of the season as the Beavers are 7-1 at Gill Coliseum.

In true road games, the Beavers are 2-3 following the loss at Arizona State in a contest that was much closer than the final score indicated. Oregon State had possession of the ball and trailed by two points with less than 30 seconds left to play.

During that possession, Oregon State forward Ellie Mack caught a pass on the baseline under the basket. As she was being trapped, Oregon State coach Scott Rueck attempted to call a timeout, but it was not granted. The play ended in a turnover and Rueck protested, received two technical fouls and was ejected.

The Sun Devils (10-8, 2-3) made all four free throws from the technical fouls to put the game out of reach.

“Give them credit, they made some plays down the stretch and we didn’t. That’s kind of what it boiled down to. We’ve got to continue to grow as a team and execute a little bit better,” associate head coach Jonas Chatterton said after the game.

Talia von Oelhoffen scored 16 points and Jelena Mitrovic added 13 for the Beavers. Kennedy Brown had nine points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

The Beavers shot the ball well on 2-point attempts, making 21 of 33 shots from inside the arc (64%). But Oregon State was 3 of 18 on 3-pointers (17%), and were not as sharp as usual from the free-throw line, making 6 of 13 (46%). The Beavers also committed 19 turnovers.

The Beavers struggled to contain Arizona State guard Jade Loville, who scored 33 points.

“She’s a good player. She’s got such a great mid-range game,” Chatterton said. “We tried a bunch of different things and she was able to get … to her shots and she hit them tonight.”

