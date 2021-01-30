OSU women's basketball: Beavers rounding into form after rough first half of season

Coaches can run whatever drills they want and players can think they know exactly what to do in practice.

But until they are faced with live-game experiences against an opponent, it can be difficult to extrapolate how practice reps will carry over to the game.

“I keep saying you can do so much in practice, but you ultimately are learning lessons on stage when the lights are on and it exposes everything, the things you're great at and the things you're not great at yet,” coach Scott Rueck said.

The Oregon State women’s basketball team is finally starting to see its strengths and weaknesses in situations that count.

And recently there have been more strengths than weaknesses.

The Beavers earned their first road win of the season on Friday night with a 72-64 Pac-12 win over a Colorado team that handed then-No. 1 Stanford its first loss of the season two weeks ago.

That came just three days after a 98-68 thrashing of Washington ended a five-game skid that spanned over the course of seven weeks thanks to a four-week shutdown of the program due to COVID-19 protocols.

The players never backed down from the challenge.