OSU women's basketball: Beavers rounding into form after rough first half of season

Coaches can run whatever drills they want and players can think they know exactly what to do in practice.
But until they are faced with live-game experiences against an opponent, it can be difficult to extrapolate how practice reps will carry over to the game.
“I keep saying you can do so much in practice, but you ultimately are learning lessons on stage when the lights are on and it exposes everything, the things you're great at and the things you're not great at yet,” coach Scott Rueck said.
The Oregon State women’s basketball team is finally starting to see its strengths and weaknesses in situations that count.
And recently there have been more strengths than weaknesses.
The Beavers earned their first road win of the season on Friday night with a 72-64 Pac-12 win over a Colorado team that handed then-No. 1 Stanford its first loss of the season two weeks ago.
That came just three days after a 98-68 thrashing of Washington ended a five-game skid that spanned over the course of seven weeks thanks to a four-week shutdown of the program due to COVID-19 protocols.
The players never backed down from the challenge.
“The team's really taken it to heart, you can see their competitiveness, their desire to be a great team,” Rueck said. “They're not happy with our record right now; are you kidding? These are all winners, they've done nothing but win. It's just been a tough year for us to get momentum, to get into situations where we truly can grow like this. And this is what we needed. So, very grateful that we've got to play a few games in a row and I think everyone can see the progress.”
The Beavers (5-5, 3-5) will wrap up a stretch of four games in eight days when they head to Utah for an 11 a.m. tipoff against the Utes on Sunday.
And nobody is complaining.
“No, I'm just ready to go,” said senior Aleah Goodman, who scored her 1,000th point in Friday’s win. “I love playing, I think that's how this whole team is. We just love being on the court, we love competing with each other so any opportunity we get to play where we're not taking anything for granted.”
Rueck said there’s little doubt the players and coaches will sleep well on Monday, but first is the opportunity to continue to grow and build off this two-game win streak.
“This team's been waiting so long to play I think they would probably like to play every day,” Rueck said. “Let's forget practice and just go play games. So I'm not worried about that in any way. We're having a lot of fun, everybody's seeing the depth of this team, we've got a lot of players that are contributing in a lot of ways, and so that depth is going to be valuable going into Sunday's game. We're excited for it.”
The depth has certainly been on display. Ellie Mack, a grad transfer from Bucknell, has scored in double figures in back to back games and looks more comfortable on the floor.
Jelena Mitrovic, a 6-foot-8 redshirt freshman, displayed a mid-range game on Friday and scored eight points.
Taya Corosadale scored a career-high 16 points Tuesday against Washington as she gets back to her old self after missing last season with a leg injury.
Then there is freshman Talia von Oelhoffen who has played the last three games after joining the program a little over two weeks ago. She has scored in double figures twice.
That's just for starters.
“It's awesome and I think that's something that comes with games and just experience,” Goodman said of the developing depth. “A lot of those players you mentioned haven't had a lot of experience in the Pac-12 so that comes with games.”
Goodman credits the coaching staff for doing “a great job of keeping us all together, having fun in practice" during the pause that "it's really translated into these last few games.”
Rueck said the goal during that long layoff was to choose the right things to focus on.
“So when we do get into games we can refer back to it,” he said. “And now the communication is so much easier and better when we say something it means something to more people than just a few.
“Now you can just see it coming together, and yeah this team is forming. So it's been a challenge, obviously, not having a scout team consistently and not facing the adversity that games and those things bring. It's just slowed the growth. That's normal. But now you're seeing us catch up.”
So how good can the Beavers be over the next four weeks of the regular season? Good enough to at the least be a tough out in the NCAA tournament should they have that opportunity.
“Absolutely we can (win a game), I mean look at the talent on the team, of course we can,” Rueck said. “We just need to play enough to become the team we’re capable of and put all the pieces together.”