The Oregon State women's basketball team announced Wednesday that Dominika Paurová has committed to the program.

Paurová, a 6-foot-1 wing from the Czech Republic is the third member of this freshman class, joining Oregon natives Donovyn Hunter and Kennedie Shuler. The Beavers are also adding transfer Sela Heide from California for the upcoming season.

“I chose Oregon State because I felt at home here and at the same time Coach (Scott) Rueck can push me in basketball. I see great potential in the team, which I am excited to be part of,” Paurová said in a statement.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Paurová has been a member of the Czech national program for several years, playing on the U14, U15, U18, U19 and U20 teams. She also recently competed for the Czech Senior National Team as it qualified for the upcoming FIBA Women's EuroBasket.

"I am excited to add Dominika Paurová to our program," Rueck said. "She is a skilled wing who brings experience competing at a high level on the international stage. Beaver Nation will love the competitive and exciting nature she brings to the court, as well as her creativity on the offensive end. Dom is a great fit in our culture and will be an excellent complement to our program. I couldn’t be more excited to add her to our basketball family.”

Paurová spent the past season playing in the United States at the DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida. She averaged 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game, leading her team to the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association State Championship. Paurová finished the season with nine double-figure scoring games and two double-doubles.

Internationally, Paurová helped the Czech Republic U20 team make the 2022 FIBA European Championships title game. Despite being one of the youngest players in the field, she was the sixth woman for the Czech team and averaged 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Paurová led the team with 12 points in the title game and scored nine with four rebounds in the Czech Republic’s semifinal win over France.

She also led the Czech U18 team to a sixth-place finish at the 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s European Championships in Greece. She ranked seventh among all U18 players in scoring with 14.7 points per game and fifth in rebounds with 9.3 per game. She was one of the fan voting candidates for the tournament’s MVP award and the All-Star Five.