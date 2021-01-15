OSU women's basketball: Beavers stay positive, connected and grow during pause

“… Just kind of focusing on that and focusing on the positives that are coming from it and, hey, we have the opportunity to practice more, get to know ourselves a little bit better before we play again so just kind of finding the light in every situation has been really important.”

It's also been an opportunity to study the game in a different way.

Goodman said she spend some of her down time watching other games, particularly involving Pac-12 teams, but that it was a bit strange knowing that she and her team couldn’t be on the court.

“It was a little hard, I'm not going to lie,” Goodman said. “It was challenging to be sitting in my apartment and watching teams play. Or it would be Friday and we're like, yeah, we're supposed to be playing a game right now and we wouldn't be. So that definitely was challenging but I had the opportunity to watch more games than I usually can which was cool.”

Soon enough, Goodman and the Beavers will be the ones playing. When they do they will be looking to end a three-game losing streak that led up to the pause. And if Sunday’s game is played, it will have been 29 days since their last game.

So, is the excitement comparable to that of the first game of a season?