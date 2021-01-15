OSU women's basketball: Beavers stay positive, connected and grow during pause

When Aleah Goodman learned the Oregon State women’s basketball program was going to need to go on a pause, her thoughts went first to her teammates.
The senior wanted to make sure she was as positive as she could be and to let them know that she was there for them any way possible. And that the Beavers would eventually get back on the court and play the game they all love.
That all started on Dec. 20 when Oregon State announced the program would be paused after a positive COVID-19 test inside the program had taken place.
Between that and contact tracing protocols, that meant quarantining or isolating for some players and/or coaches.
No one knew how long it would take but the Beavers, who have had five game postponed, including Friday night at Arizona State, finally returned to full strength this past week and are set to play at No. 11 Arizona on Sunday afternoon.
They have their fingers crossed, at least.
“I think we’ve just done our best to stay positive through it all, kind of just go day by day,” Goodman said Thursday afternoon. “We knew going into this year there were going to be challenges that we came across so I mean we can't say we're completely surprised when something like this did happen."
For Scott Rueck and the rest of the coaching staff, the focus turned to trying to make life as normal as possible and keep everyone connected.
“As a coach and a leader, you worry,” he said. “I worried about those who had to isolate, had to quarantine. That's the opposite of everything our program is stands for. This is community based, relationship based, that's what this is. That's why we say, we are a family, and family is together. And when you're isolated that's hard and so we've done our best as leaders as coaches and tried to push all the right buttons in trying to grow this program during all the interruptions.”
Because of the players who have been out, the coaching staff had to put players in positions they aren’t accustomed to so they can run an effective practice. That experience and versatility should bode well for when the Beavers return to game action.
“I feel like we've grown and progressed over this time, as weird as it’s been, without games,” Rueck said.
For some, the long layoff after a 3-3 start where the team didn’t play as well as it had expected, could make it difficult to stay engaged. And while the Beavers have yet to take the court for a game, if history is any indication, that won’t be the case.
“We can kind of conquer whatever gets thrown at us, honestly,” Goodman said. “We've faced a lot in this last year, a lot has been thrown our way, difficulties, all sorts of things. So just kind of learning to stay together, stick together and just be positive through it all.
“… Just kind of focusing on that and focusing on the positives that are coming from it and, hey, we have the opportunity to practice more, get to know ourselves a little bit better before we play again so just kind of finding the light in every situation has been really important.”
It's also been an opportunity to study the game in a different way.
Goodman said she spend some of her down time watching other games, particularly involving Pac-12 teams, but that it was a bit strange knowing that she and her team couldn’t be on the court.
“It was a little hard, I'm not going to lie,” Goodman said. “It was challenging to be sitting in my apartment and watching teams play. Or it would be Friday and we're like, yeah, we're supposed to be playing a game right now and we wouldn't be. So that definitely was challenging but I had the opportunity to watch more games than I usually can which was cool.”
Soon enough, Goodman and the Beavers will be the ones playing. When they do they will be looking to end a three-game losing streak that led up to the pause. And if Sunday’s game is played, it will have been 29 days since their last game.
So, is the excitement comparable to that of the first game of a season?
“We're really excited. I think just anxious to get back out on the floor against another team,” Goodman said. “I think it's similar to the excitement before the first game but I know this team is really looking forward to being back on the floor all together and competing against someone else.”
Added Rueck: “We learned a lot through those six games that we've played. It'll be interesting. I mean obviously we're in a place we’ve never been before, so it's hard to know exactly how it will feel. But we do have information, data, based upon you know the games we've played to this point, that has helped us progress, I believe. And because of that we do have those experiences together so it won't feel like an opener but it has been a while.”