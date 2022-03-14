OSU women's basketball: Beavers to host Long Beach St. on Thursday

The Oregon State women’s basketball team will host Long Beach State on Thursday in a first-round game in the WNIT. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.

The WNIT bracket was revealed Monday morning.

Oregon State (14-13) and Long Beach State (19-8) have played eight times, with the last meeting coming in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers won that contest, 56-55, and ultimately reached the Sweet 16.

Should the Beavers advance, they would face either Colorado State or Portland in the second round, which will take place between March 19-22. Game dates, times and locations for the second round will be announced upon completion of first-round games.

This marks the eighth-straight season the Beavers have competed in a postseason tournament (not including the canceled 2020 postseason) and snaps OSU’s run of making the last seven NCAA Tournaments.

Oregon State will be making its eighth appearance in the current incarnation of the WNIT and its first since 2012. The Beavers won the NWIT (a precursor to the WNIT) on two occasions, taking the titles in 1980 and 1982, both of which were hosted in Amarillo, Texas. Oregon State’s most recent WNIT run in the event ended in the third round against Washington in 2012.

