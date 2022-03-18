OSU women's basketball: Beavers want to end season with a win

The Oregon State women’s basketball team is not shy about its goal in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament: They want to win the tournament.

Sophomore forward Kennedy Brown said the team had to refocus after learning it would not get a bid to the NCAA tournament.

“We watched the (NCAA) selection show as a team so we were all together when we found out. And we kind of took that time to get on the same page. We have an opportunity to continue to play and that’s something not every team gets to say,” Brown said.

There are four graduate transfers on the team who are in their final year of eligibility — Téa Adams, Emily Codding, Ellie Mack and Jovana Subasic — as well as redshirt junior Taya Corosdale, who has not announced if she will return. The WNIT is an opportunity to extend their playing careers at Oregon State, Brown said.

“This is their last go around and so we want to play with them as long as we can and obviously we all get to keep playing. We don’t want to end our season on a loss and we have the opportunity now to end on a win,” Brown said.

The Beavers (15-13) won their first-round WNIT game on Thursday, 70-59, over Long Beach State (19-9) at Gill Coliseum.

The game threatened to get away from Oregon State in the first quarter as The Beach came out red-hot and made six 3-pointers while building a 26-11 lead. Brown, who came off the bench as coach Scott Rueck juggled his starting lineup, scored five straight points late in the quarter to shift the momentum.

Rueck gave Long Beach State credit for having a great game plan and executing it well in the opening minutes of the game. But there was no panic on the Oregon State bench entering the second quarter.

“You knew they probably couldn’t stay at that clip, shooting the ball the way they did in the first quarter,” Rueck said.

Oregon State continued to reduce the deficit and a layup by Jelena Mitrovic early in the third quarter put the Beavers ahead, 36-35. Long Beach State made one final run to try to maintain a lead, but Oregon State had firmly grabbed the momentum.

The Beavers led 51-45 entering the fourth quarter and extended their lead to as much as 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Brown had one of her best games of the season, finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Mitrovic added 14 points and made all six of her field-goal attempts. Redshirt senior forward Ellie Mack scored 11 points and had a game-high five assists.

Justina King led Long Beach State with 20 points and Kianna Hamilton-Fisher made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.

For Rueck, the game was reminiscent of these two teams’ last matchup, which took place exactly five years earlier at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament and Long Beach State was seeded 15th. The Beavers held on for a 56-55 victory and reached the Sweet 16 before being knocked out.

“We had all the pressure in the world on us in that game against a team that had nothing to lose, came in fearless,” Rueck said.

Long Beach State took the same approach on Thursday night and forced Oregon State to compete for 40 minutes.

With this victory, Oregon State advances to the second round of the WNIT and will again serve as the host team at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers will play the winner of Friday night’s game between Colorado State and Portland.

The dates and times of the second-round WNIT matchups will be announced after the first-round games are completed.

